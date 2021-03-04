Log in
CONTINENTAL AG    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
03/04 06:39:27 am
123.975 EUR   +0.51%
06:23aCONTINENTAL  : BMW R nineT equipped with Continental TKC 80 tires
PU
03/03CONTINENTAL AG  : Upgraded to Buy by UBS
MD
03/02CONTINENTAL  : Hose and Line Business on Track for Low-Emission...
PU
Continental : BMW R nineT equipped with Continental TKC 80 tires

03/04/2021 | 06:23am EST
  • Well-known Off-Road tire for the R nineT Urban G/S
  • Continental is original equipment on BMW Motorrad beginning model year 2021
  • TKC 80 still preferred adventure tire after 35 years in the market

Hanover/Korbach, 1st March 2021. Continental enlarges the cooperation with BMW Motorrad and is now also originally equipped on the Urban G/S model of the BMW R nineT. Anyone who purchases this model in 2021 with off-road tires will receive the bike fitted with TKC 80 tires from Continental.

The original 'eighty' was introduced in 1985 but the tire remains a rider favorite to this day. Thanks to careful model maintenance, which has been adapted to the requirements of current chassis technology, the number one on/off-road tire for serious adventure riders convinces with its block-pattern profile as well as with its outstanding handling abilities.

Disclaimer

Continental AG published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 11:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 37 538 M 45 211 M 45 211 M
Net income 2020 -531 M -639 M -639 M
Net Debt 2020 4 427 M 5 331 M 5 331 M
P/E ratio 2020 -47,5x
Yield 2020 1,92%
Capitalization 24 671 M 29 792 M 29 714 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 233 688
Free-Float 54,0%
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 127,32 €
Last Close Price 123,35 €
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunter Dunkel Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Wolf Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG1.73%29 792
DENSO CORPORATION10.55%49 165
APTIV PLC19.39%42 002
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.55.21%27 521
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.21.00%26 698
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD22.70%25 992
