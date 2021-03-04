Continental : BMW R nineT equipped with Continental TKC 80 tires

-
Well-known Off-Road tire for the R nineT Urban G/S
Continental is original equipment on BMW Motorrad beginning model year 2021
TKC 80 still preferred adventure tire after 35 years in the market
Hanover/Korbach, 1st March 2021. Continental enlarges the cooperation with BMW Motorrad and is now also originally equipped on the Urban G/S model of the BMW R nineT. Anyone who purchases this model in 2021 with off-road tires will receive the bike fitted with TKC 80 tires from Continental.
The original 'eighty' was introduced in 1985 but the tire remains a rider favorite to this day. Thanks to careful model maintenance, which has been adapted to the requirements of current chassis technology, the number one on/off-road tire for serious adventure riders convinces with its block-pattern profile as well as with its outstanding handling abilities.
