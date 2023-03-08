Advanced search
    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:08:29 2023-03-08 am EST
76.82 EUR   +5.64%
Continental net income drops 95% in 2022, sees higher margins this year

03/08/2023 | 02:34am EST
The logo of Continental

BERLIN (Reuters) - Continental's net income in 2022 fell 95.4% year-on-year to 67 million euros ($70.60 million), the autos supplier said on Wednesday, dragged down by negative special effects, higher interest rates and impairing assets related to Russia.

The company, which reported in preliminary results in January that its 2022 margin was 5%, forecast a 5.5-6.5% margin for this year on higher consolidated sales of 42-45 billion euros, up from 39.4 billion last year.

It incurred 3.3 billion euros in extra costs in 2022 for raw materials, semi-finished products, energy and logistics because of the impact of the war in Ukraine, coronavirus restrictions in China and the chip shortage, it said.

For 2023, it expected an extra 1.7 billion in risen costs for materials, energy, logistics, wages and salaries.

Global car production would rise around 2-4% in 2023, the company predicted, in line with a recent forecast by Germany's autos association which saw 4% growth this year - still bringing the total number of cars produced to below pre-pandemic levels.

($1 = 0.9490 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTINENTAL AG -0.38% 72.72 Delayed Quote.29.90%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.14% 76.4646 Delayed Quote.4.68%
Financials
Sales 2022 39 192 M 41 456 M 41 456 M
Net income 2022 593 M 628 M 628 M
Net Debt 2022 4 004 M 4 235 M 4 235 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 14 544 M 15 384 M 15 384 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 197 442
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 72,72 €
Average target price 77,59 €
Spread / Average Target 6,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Scholz Head-Finance & Treasury, Member-Supervisory Board
Katja Dürrfeld Head-Group Finance, Controlling & IT
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG29.90%15 384
DENSO CORPORATION15.68%41 640
APTIV PLC25.18%32 094
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.2.00%16 120
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD8.73%15 374
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.11.64%14 666