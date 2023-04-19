Advanced search
    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:34:16 2023-04-19 pm EDT
69.25 EUR   -0.59%
12:23pContinental plans to sell Russian tyre plant to S8 Capital -FAZ
RE
04/18AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Echo Energy production falls and cash runs short
AN
04/18Continental : Once Again Awarded Top Marks for Efforts to Improve Supply Chain Sustainability
PU
Continental plans to sell Russian tyre plant to S8 Capital -FAZ

04/19/2023 | 12:23pm EDT
The logo of Continental

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Continental aims to sell its tyre plant in the Russian city of Kaluga to S8 Capital, the Frankfurter Allgemeine daily reported on Wednesday.

Without citing its sources, the newspaper said that Continental's supervisory board wanted to sell the plant to S8 but was waiting for approval from Russian authorities.

No one was immediately available to comment at Continental but the company had said last month it was in the advanced stages of selling the Kaluga factory.

S8 is a holding company. Last year it agreed to buy liftmaker Otis Worldwide Corp's Russia business.

Russia's Kommersant daily reported last month that S8 Capital wanted to buy Continental's assets in Russia.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTINENTAL AG -0.80% 69.1 Delayed Quote.24.44%
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION -0.55% 81.84 Delayed Quote.5.20%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.07% 81.7215 Delayed Quote.13.92%
