Continental plans to sell Russian tyre plant to S8 Capital -FAZ

Without citing its sources, the newspaper said that Continental's supervisory board wanted to sell the plant to S8 but was waiting for approval from Russian authorities.

No one was immediately available to comment at Continental but the company had said last month it was in the advanced stages of selling the Kaluga factory.

S8 is a holding company. Last year it agreed to buy liftmaker Otis Worldwide Corp's Russia business.

Russia's Kommersant daily reported last month that S8 Capital wanted to buy Continental's assets in Russia.

