Continental: presents 5th generation of Conti Eco tires

Continental presents the 5th generation of 'Conti Eco' tires, a range 'perfectly adapted to the needs of customers in the transport sector and to a dynamic regulatory environment', says the tire maker.



These truck tires should enable companies to 'considerably' reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions in regional and long-distance operations, while cutting costs.



Continental reports that this new generation of tires is based on two-layer treads (cap base) with "innovative compounds", enabling "high mileage and considerable robustness while also optimizing rolling resistance".



In concrete terms, the manufacturer points to an improvement of up to 12% in rolling resistance and an increase of up to 10% in mileage compared with previous compounds.



