    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
Continental replaces finance chief after prosecutor's investigations

11/17/2021 | 12:39pm EST
FILE PHOTO: German technology giant Continental CEO presents latest technology in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Continental will replace Wolfgang Schaefer as Chief Financial Officer after an investigation by prosecutors into the illegal use of defeat devices in diesel engines, the automotive supplier said on Wednesday.

The company's supervisory board made the decision at an extraordinary meeting and agreed that Nikolai Setzer, Chairman of the executive board, would take over Schaefer's responsibilities.

"These changes have been taken in the context of the already known investigations by the public prosecutor's office in Hanover, regarding the illegal use of defeat devices in diesel engines and shortcomings in the ongoing investigation by Continental," Continental said in a statement.

"Continental is investigating the case rigorously and thoroughly and is cooperating unconditionally with the public prosecutor's office," it added.

The company's premises in Hanover and Regensburg were searched last year as part of an ongoing probe into emissions cheating devices.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 33 524 M 37 889 M 37 889 M
Net income 2021 1 075 M 1 215 M 1 215 M
Net Debt 2021 3 576 M 4 041 M 4 041 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 1,72%
Capitalization 22 309 M 25 299 M 25 213 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 192 495
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 111,54 €
Average target price 111,86 €
Spread / Average Target 0,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunter Dunkel Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Wolf Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG3.45%24 725
DENSO CORPORATION42.27%58 851
APTIV PLC32.11%46 564
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.23.13%26 624
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-13.50%19 383
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-5.09%18 831