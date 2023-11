BERLIN (Reuters) - Continental reported a 7.1% rise in its adjusted operating result to 637 million euros($680.57 million) on Wednesday and slightly raised its outlook for the tires business off the back of a strong quarter.

The supplier now expects an adjusted earnings margin in the tires business of 12.5 to 13.5%, from 12-13% previously.

It adjusted the sales outlook for its cars sector slightly downwards to 20 billion euros from 21 billion previously because of the negative impact of currency exchange rates.

($1 = 0.9360 euros)

