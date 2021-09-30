Log in
    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/30 02:17:02 pm
94.945 EUR   -0.17%
01:49pCONTINENTAL : restructures technology unit, downsizes board
RE
10:00aCONTINENTAL : Reshuffles Business Units
MT
08:32aCONTINENTAL : Gets Automotive Technologies Ready for the Future with New Management
PU
Continental : restructures technology unit, downsizes board

09/30/2021 | 01:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A self-driving car of German company Continental is pictured in Hanover

BERLIN (Reuters) - German car parts maker Continental announced plans for a restructuring that will combine from the start of next year business activities around connectivity, mobility, and high-performance computers, it said on Thursday.

Its tires business and the ContiTech division, focused on rubber technologies, will become independent group sectors, while its Automotive Technologies branch will split into five business areas including a new focus on smart mobility and user experience, a statement said.

The restructuring is a further step by Continental to reorganise its business after spinning off its powertrain unit Vitesco in mid-September.

"Mobility of the future is sustainable, automated and connected," Chief Executive Nicola Setzer said in a statement. "We are thus making the most of the potential presented by our unique strong technology position in all of these fields."

As part of the restructuring, management board members Helmut Matschi and Frank Jourdan will step down, nearly three years before the end of their contracts. That will shrink Continental's board to five members from Jan. 1.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 33 594 M 38 919 M 38 919 M
Net income 2021 1 241 M 1 437 M 1 437 M
Net Debt 2021 3 337 M 3 866 M 3 866 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 19 023 M 22 047 M 22 038 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 233 365
Free-Float 54,0%
Managers and Directors
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunter Dunkel Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Wolf Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-11.79%22 099
DENSO CORPORATION23.15%52 108
APTIV PLC15.62%40 749
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.7.46%22 851
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.5.14%22 244
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-0.78%19 610