Continental's New E-Motor Rotor Position Sensor: More Efficiency and Smoother Operations for Electric Vehicles

Toulouse, France, February 22, 2023. Technology company Continental is expanding its sensor portfolio for the fast-growing electric car market with the unveiling of a new innovative sensor. The high-speed inductive e-motor Rotor Position Sensor (eRPS) detects the exact position of the rotor in a synchronous electric machine, which helps to increase efficiency and enables smoother operations. Compared to existing resolver sensors, the eRPS is more compact and 40 percent lighter in weight. Existing solutions for rotation measurement are often based on the resolver principle (a rotary electrical transformer), which is complicated and needs to be adapted to each type of synchronous motors specifically. The eRPS, however, is a standardized component for every motor regardless of the number of pole pairs. It is easy to carry over this new sensor from one motor to another, making it an attractive option for electric cars. The start of production is planned for the end of 2025.

"The growth in vehicle electrification translates into more synchronous motors in the car. This ranges from big and powerful ones like traction motors to smaller ones like electric pumps. Our standardized eRPS technology has a wide range of potential applications in electric vehicles," said Laurent Fabre, head of the Passive Safety and Sensorics Segment at Continental. "Measurement precision, compact dimensions and the all-in-one sensor concept combining several functions add to a high level of integration in the car. Continental is one of the leaders in the supply of engine position sensors today. With the launch of the eRPS, we are now well positioned to be one of the leading suppliers for electric motor position sensors, too."