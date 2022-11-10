Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Continental AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:02 2022-11-10 am EST
54.22 EUR   -2.38%
02:57aContinental : Quarterly Statement Q3 -
PU
02:39aContinental sees higher earnings but net income weighed down by costs, interest rates
RE
02:32aContinental Confirms Sales and Earnings Outlook for 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Continental sees higher earnings but net income weighed down by costs, interest rates

11/10/2022 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Continental

BERLIN (Reuters) -Continental outdid expectations for its third-quarter results on Thursday with adjusted earnings of 605 million euros ($606.27 million) and a 5.8% margin, demonstrating a recovery from the chip shortage that battered output last year.

But the supplier's net income saw a loss of 211 million euros due to higher interest rates and other valuation effects impairing goodwill in the automotive group sector.

Higher procurement costs, build-up of inventories and capital expenditures led to a negative adjusted free cash flow, as last year.

"In light of the challenging environment, we did well to achieve our third-quarter forecast, but our financial results are not in line with our medium-term targets. However, we are on the right track and our order intake remains high," Chief Executive Nikolai Setzer said.

Measures taken to abate rising costs include passing on prices to customers and spreading raw materials purchasing across multiple suppliers, the company said.

Automotive production in the third quarter was up 11.1% from the second quarter, pushing up the automotive group sector's result to 4.9 billion euros from 3.5 billion euros last year.

Continental saw a heavy loss in the second quarter of this year but said at the time it expected higher auto production in the second half as supply chains and semiconductor availability improve.

($1 = 0.9979 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CONTINENTAL AG
02:57aContinental : Quarterly Statement Q3 -
PU
02:39aContinental sees higher earnings but net income weighed down by costs, interest rates
RE
02:32aContinental Confirms Sales and Earnings Outlook for 2022
EQ
11/08German Prosecutors Launch Probe on Continental Data Theft
MT
11/08LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Tepid trade in Europe as US midterm polls ope..
AN
11/08German prosecutor investigating cyberattack on Continental - Handelsblatt
RE
11/07Continental Confirms Data Stolen from August Cyberattack
MT
11/07Innovative, Sustainable, Stylish : Continental Presents Cutting-edge Surface Materials for..
PU
11/07Continental: Some data stolen in August cyberattack
RE
10/28Volkswagen, Continental Pledge $1 Billion Investments in New Auto Facilities in Mexico
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTINENTAL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 38 819 M 39 010 M 39 010 M
Net income 2022 840 M 845 M 845 M
Net Debt 2022 3 708 M 3 727 M 3 727 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 11 108 M 11 163 M 11 163 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 194 577
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 55,54 €
Average target price 73,05 €
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Scholz Head-Finance & Treasury, Member-Supervisory Board
Katja Dürrfeld Head-Group Finance, Controlling & IT
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-40.35%11 163
DENSO CORPORATION-21.75%38 545
APTIV PLC-40.91%27 401
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.40%16 039
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.36%14 379
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-20.85%13 074