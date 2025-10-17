Continental shares rose sharply in Frankfurt on Friday morning, after the German automotive supplier unveiled preliminary Q3 results last night that exceeded forecasts thanks to the strong performance of its tire business.



The Hanover-based group reported revenue of around €5bn for the past quarter, compared with consensus expectations of €4.9bn, with an adjusted operating margin (EBIT) of around 11.4%, which was also much better than expected, as analysts had anticipated an average of 9.5%.



Its free cash flow improved to around €200m for the period from July to September, compared with the consensus of €113m.



In a press release, Conti explained that its tire division, its core business, achieved quarterly sales in line with forecasts at €3.5bn, while the division's operating margin significantly exceeded expectations, coming in at around 14.3%, compared with the 13% anticipated by the market.



The equipment manufacturer attributes this performance to a favorable mix/price, which more than offset the impact of lower sales volumes, the strength of the euro, and customs duties, as well as to a strong start to the winter season for tires and its cost-cutting measures.



These comments impressed analysts this morning, just a few days after the severe warning issued by its French competitor Michelin.



"After the sharp correction that followed Michelin's warning, this is a positive catalyst that should have an upward effect, given that current price levels represent an attractive entry point," commented Deutsche Bank this morning, which upgraded the stock to "buy."



As a result, the stock climbed more than 5% in early trading on Friday, by far the strongest gain in a DAX index that was down 1.3%.