Continental: targets 2024 sales of around €41.0 billion to €44.0 billion

March 07, 2024 at 03:53 am EST Share

Continental posted consolidated sales of €41.4 billion in 2023, up +5.1% from €39.4 billion in 2022. Adjusted EBIT amounted to 2.5 billion euros versus 1.9 billion euros in 2022 (+31.6%), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.1% (2022: 4.9%). All three of the Group's sectors have contributed to the improvement in adjusted EBIT margin," says the Group.



Net income has risen to 1.2 billion euros in 2023 (67 million euros in 2022, +1 635%). Adjusted free cash flow amounted to 1.3 billion euros (vs. 200 million euros in 2022, +547%).



For the current financial year, the Group is targeting an increase in sales and profits (consolidated sales from around 41.0 billion euros to 44.0 billion euros, adjusted EBIT margin from around 6.0 to 7.0%).



Thanks to the improvement in operating profit and the reduction in inventories and receivables, we have significantly increased our adjusted free cash flow. We have therefore slightly exceeded our cash flow target, which is a testament to our financial strength," said Katja Garcia Vila, Continental's CFO.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.