CONTINENTAL AG    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
01/28 09:00:41 am
115.175 EUR   +0.46%
08:46aCONTINENTAL : to Halve the Number of Tire Stickers
PU
06:28aCONTINENTAL : Conveyor Belts Ensure Clean, Low-Noise Deployment...
PU
05:04aON COURSE FOR GROWTH : Continental restructures management of...
PU
Continental : to Halve the Number of Tire Stickers

01/28/2021 | 08:46am EST
  • Tire manufacturer will avoid some 110 metric tons of plastic waste per year -Stickers in a row are a good three times as long as Paris' Avenue des Champs-Élysées
  • Stickers are currently correctly disposed of by the tire trade
  • Necessary information is provided on the mandatory EU tire label

Hanover, January 26, 2021. From January 2021, in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa), Continental will no longer use one of the two stickers previously used on new tires. Through this move, the tire manufacturer will avoid approximately 110 metric tons of plastic waste per year in the form of the stickers themselves − at present duly disposed of by the tire trade and workshops − and the backing foil, which is removed at the tire plants. In total, backing foils and stickers would have a length of around 6.4 km - more than three times the length of the boulevard Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris.


The information needed by the trade, such as the tire brand, size, article number and other data, appears on the EU tire label that is required by law in the European Union and some other countries. The second sticker, which is no longer in use, additionally bore the logo of the relevant Group brand, such as Continental, Uniroyal, Semperit or Barum.

'By dispensing with these stickers we are taking an important step towards our corporate goal of sustainability and helping to reduce and substitute the fossil-based content of our worldwide production operations,' says Claus Petschick who heads up the Sustainability department at Continental, explaining the relevance of this change. 'We are in the process of converting our entire production chain to sustainable materials. Avoiding waste, and plastic waste in particular, is the best step we can take along this road because it also helps to conserve our natural resources.'


Disclaimer

Continental AG published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 13:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 37 482 M 45 394 M 45 394 M
Net income 2020 -510 M -617 M -617 M
Net Debt 2020 4 490 M 5 438 M 5 438 M
P/E ratio 2020 -46,1x
Yield 2020 2,02%
Capitalization 22 931 M 27 738 M 27 771 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 233 688
Free-Float 54,0%
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 120,46 €
Last Close Price 114,65 €
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-5.44%27 738
DENSO CORPORATION-2.30%44 555
APTIV PLC-1.79%34 552
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD36.01%27 711
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.35.60%23 877
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.32.74%23 134
