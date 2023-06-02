Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Continental AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:29:45 2023-06-02 am EDT
66.45 EUR   +5.01%
09:02aDd : Continental AG: Dr. Ariane Reinhart, buy
EQ
09:02aDd : Continental AG: Katja Dürrfeld, buy
EQ
09:02aDd : Continental AG: Nikolai Setzer, buy
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: Continental AG: Christian Koetz, buy

06/02/2023 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.06.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Koetz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Continental AG

b) LEI
529900A7YD9C0LLXM621 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005439004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
63.32027 EUR 102388.88 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
63.3203 EUR 102388.8800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


02.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Continental AG
Vahrenwalder Straße 9
30165 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.Continental.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83577  02.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1648519&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about CONTINENTAL AG
09:02aDd : Continental AG: Dr. Ariane Reinhart, buy
EQ
09:02aDd : Continental AG: Katja Dürrfeld, buy
EQ
09:02aDd : Continental AG: Nikolai Setzer, buy
EQ
09:02aDd : Continental AG: Philip Nelles, buy
EQ
09:02aDd : Continental AG: Christian Koetz, buy
EQ
05/29Germany's DAX Closes Lower Monday Amid Subdued Trading Across Global Markets
MT
05/26CONTINENTAL AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
MD
05/23CONTINENTAL AG : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
05/22Continental Offloads Manufacturing Plant in Russia to S8 Capital
MT
05/22Continental sells plant in Russian Kaluga
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTINENTAL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 42 474 M 45 602 M 45 602 M
Net income 2023 1 408 M 1 512 M 1 512 M
Net Debt 2023 3 919 M 4 208 M 4 208 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,12x
Yield 2023 3,16%
Capitalization 12 656 M 13 589 M 13 589 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 202 929
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 63,28 €
Average target price 82,25 €
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Scholz Head-Finance & Treasury, Member-Supervisory Board
Katja Dürrfeld Head-Group Finance, Controlling & IT
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG13.04%13 589
DENSO CORPORATION32.54%46 714
APTIV PLC-3.14%24 402
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD10.47%15 321
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-13.77%13 935
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.2.67%13 776
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer