Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.06.2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Philipp
Last name(s): von Hirschheydt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Continental AG

b) LEI
529900A7YD9C0LLXM621 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005439004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
63.23153 EUR 257352.33 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
63.2315 EUR 257352.3300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


