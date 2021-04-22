DGAP-PVR : Continental AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Continental AG Continental AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-04-22 / 17:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: Continental AG Street: Vahrenwalder Straße 9 Postal code: 30165 City: Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A7YD9C0LLXM621 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Harris Associates Investment Trust City of registered office, country: Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 19 Apr 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both Total number of voting rights attached to shares through instruments in % pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + 7.b.) New 3.000042253736 % 0.00 % 3.000042253736 200005983 % Previous 2.99 % 0.00 % 2.99 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005439004 6000264 0 3.00 % 0.00 % Total 6000264 3.000042253736 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % period 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments (if Total of both (if at least least 3% or more) at least 5% or more) 5% or more) 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 21 Apr 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Continental AG Vahrenwalder Straße 9 30165 Hannover Germany Internet: www.continental-corporation.com/de

1187643 2021-04-22

