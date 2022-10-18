Expert Advice: Take a Sustainable Route Through Winter with Continental Tires

A sporty driving style - by that we mean hard acceleration, braking instead of coasting to a halt, and cornering at high speeds - in winter is not only dangerous, it also has a detrimental effect on the lifespan of winter tires. After all, driving in this high-impact fashion inflicts heavy wear on the tire treads. Indeed, drivers employing an anticipatory driving style will also be treating the tires more gently, as Waldmann explains: "This means leaving a sufficient distance to the vehicle in front and coasting as far as possible as you approach red traffic lights and stop signs, rather than braking."

Avoiding deterioration when the tires are not in use

The lifespan of winter tires is not only reduced by excessively hard use, but also by errors in how they are looked after when not in use - e.g. incorrect storage can lead to deformation and material damage. To ensure they can enjoy their winter tires for a long time, owners should store them in a space with moderate ventilation and out of direct sunlight. Waldmann points out differences in how tires are stored: "Tires on rims should ideally be stored hanging up and with increased air pressure in them. Special brackets are available here that prevent deformation and pressure points. If the tires are not stored on rims, they can be stacked up, but should be turned regularly by a certain amount." Continental recommends enlisting the services of a dealer or specialist workshop to ensure tires are stored professionally. The advantage here over storing them in a cellar or shed at home is that the tires are not only correctly stored, but also insured, checked for damage and balanced properly. All of which creates the ideal conditions for your tires to provide many seasons of safe driving.