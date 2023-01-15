Advanced search
Former Volkswagen boss Carl Hahn dead

01/15/2023 | 08:09am EST
WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG's longtime CEO Carl Hahn died Saturday at the age of 96. A spokeswoman for the Hahn Foundation confirmed this to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Earlier, the "Welt" reported on the death of the former manager. Hahn had fallen asleep peacefully at home in Wolfsburg. Born in Chemnitz on July 1, 1926, the manager had laid the foundations for the global corporation during his time as VW CEO. His tenure from 1982 onwards included the takeovers of Seat and Skoda. Hahn also began the company's expansion into China.

Prior to his rise to VW CEO, Hahn had headed tire manufacturer Continental from 1973. Before that, he had made the Beetle big in the U.S. for Volkswagen. Even at an advanced age, Hahn had campaigned for early childhood education with his foundation. The funeral service will take place in Wolfsburg on January 24, according to information from "Die Welt."/koe/DP/nas


© dpa-AFX 2023
