Invisible Companion - ShyTech Display Combines Exciting Design, Functionality and Security

Frankfurt, Germany, November 3, 2021. Continental is presenting an innovative display solution that intelligently supports drivers in keeping an eye on all the important information at all times: the ShyTech display. A large amount of information is processed and displayed in modern, connected and, in the future, increasingly automated vehicles. To visualize this flood of information, increasingly larger screens are being built into cars. However, not every message displayed is relevant in every situation and can even. It can even lead to distraction and endanger driving safety. On the other hand, large displays without content do not contribute to harmonious cockpit design. As an alternative to large visible display designs, Continental has developed the ShyTech Display: a screen that appears only when it is needed as if by magic.

The idea behind it: simplicity and clarity. The solution not only creates a wow factor, but also increases user-friendliness and increases safety while driving, because potential distractions are literally hidden. "Displays are the central human-machine interface in the vehicle," says Ulrich Lüders, Head of Strategy and Portfolio in the Human Machine Interface business unit at Continental. "The design of display solutions therefore plays a central role in the design of the cockpit. Our ShyTech displays herald the beginning of a new age and for us they are the epitome of the cockpit of the future: digital, immersive and 'shy'."