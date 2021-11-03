Log in
Invisible Companion - ShyTech Display Combines Exciting Design, Functionality and Security

11/03/2021 | 07:45am EDT
Press Release
November 03, 2021
Invisible Companion - ShyTech Display Combines Exciting Design, Functionality and Security
  • ShyTech displays combine puristic design with new functions
  • Display and control surfaces only appear when relevant for the driver
  • Display surfaces in wood, carbon or leather optics enable new interior design

Frankfurt, Germany, November 3, 2021. Continental is presenting an innovative display solution that intelligently supports drivers in keeping an eye on all the important information at all times: the ShyTech display. A large amount of information is processed and displayed in modern, connected and, in the future, increasingly automated vehicles. To visualize this flood of information, increasingly larger screens are being built into cars. However, not every message displayed is relevant in every situation and can even. It can even lead to distraction and endanger driving safety. On the other hand, large displays without content do not contribute to harmonious cockpit design. As an alternative to large visible display designs, Continental has developed the ShyTech Display: a screen that appears only when it is needed as if by magic.

The idea behind it: simplicity and clarity. The solution not only creates a wow factor, but also increases user-friendliness and increases safety while driving, because potential distractions are literally hidden. "Displays are the central human-machine interface in the vehicle," says Ulrich Lüders, Head of Strategy and Portfolio in the Human Machine Interface business unit at Continental. "The design of display solutions therefore plays a central role in the design of the cockpit. Our ShyTech displays herald the beginning of a new age and for us they are the epitome of the cockpit of the future: digital, immersive and 'shy'."

ShyTech Displays focus on the essentials
ShyTech displays from Continental enable a new era of puristic vehicle design and user experience.

With the ShyTech Display, Continental is serving the increasing demand for large screen solutions, which are increasingly becoming the standard, especially in the upscale vehicle segments (upper middle class, luxury class, lifestyle models). If necessary, the ShyTech display can occupy the entire width of the dashboard. In view of this trend towards so-called mega screens, the Continental developers asked themselves two crucial questions: How can sensory overload of the vehicle occupants be prevented despite very large monitors? And: How can display areas that are not used in a given situation be optically improved? The solution from the innovators at Continental: ShyTech Displays. These are only visible when they are needed. This is made possible by a semi-transparent surface with which screens can be seamlessly integrated into the surrounding surface - visually as well as haptically. If the display is not needed, it is practically invisible to the human eye. At the same time, Continental is pursuing the approach of a puristic interior design reduced to the essentials.

Specifically, this means that even if the dashboard appears to be "as if made from one piece", navigation or communication information, for example, as well as the menu on the touchscreen are always available. However, the displays and controls of the screen are only activated when a hand approaches. It is also possible to activate the display via voice control or by briefly tapping the screen surface.

The display fits perfectly into the interior space with relief print foil

With ShyTech technology, Continental has also solved the design requirement that screens that are switched off appear as visually unappealing, black empty areas. The display surface is designed to imitate the look of the dashboard. Depending on the configuration, this can be, for example, that of wooden panels, carbon panels or a leather-covered surface. Furthermore, it not only looks like the original material, but it also feels like it. Thanks to ShyTech innovations, screens can be placed practically anywhere in the interior. "This enables a calm and tidy interior design in which a wealth of new functions can be integrated at the same time - without overwhelming the occupants," says Ulrich Lüders, Head of Strategy and Portfolio in the Human Machine Interface business unit at Continental. In addition, disturbing light reflections, for example when the sun is low, are reduced. "ShyTech thus enables a holistic, positive user experience with a breathtaking design, which at the same time reduces potential sources of distraction in the vehicle," says Lüders.

A system concept developed by Continental ensures seamless integration of the ShyTech display even when it is activated. The system consists, among other things, of special backlighting, which, in special coordination with the LCD panel and the decorative surface, allows the display content to appear in the ideal brightness and sharpness in every light situation - from glaring sunlight to cloudy rainy weather. The razor-sharp indications of the display also impress with their high contrast values. Continental will launch the ShyTech Display in 2023.

Disclaimer

Continental AG published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 11:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
