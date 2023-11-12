HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Continental wants to make its weakening automotive supplier division profitable again by streamlining its administration, according to a report. In the automotive division, which also bundles the business with displays and driver assistance systems, around 5,500 jobs are to be cut worldwide, over 1,000 of them at the 30 or so German locations, as "Manager Magazin" reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. That would be just under three percent of the more than 200,000 Conti employees. The move is expected to save several hundred million euros. A spokesperson for Continental said on request that rumors would not be commented on. However, the company is examining "further measures to strengthen the competitiveness of the Automotive sector".

According to the spokesperson, this includes possible changes to administrative structures in order to enable faster and more agile decisions in the future and to reduce costs. Corresponding measures are being examined. He was unable to say whether a decision had already been made.

According to "Manager Magazin", it will primarily affect administration, with production and development apparently excluded for the time being. The plans are to be presented in a webcast with employees this Monday.

With this step, Automotive division head Philipp von Hirschheydt, who has been in office since May, wants to save 400 million euros annually from 2025, the magazine continues. Around 200 million euros are to be achieved as early as 2024.

This should put Conti's largest division, with its 100,000 employees and recent annual turnover of 18.3 billion euros, back on a profitable course./mis