On course for growth: Continental restructures management of...

Wolfgang Thomale takes over as head of Two-Wheel Tires business segment

Thomas Falke to head Commercial Specialty Tires business segment in future

With the change in management, the Specialty Tires business unit continues on its growth path

Wolfgang Thomale is taking over Continental Two Wheel Tires

Hanover, January 28, 2021. Continental has changed its management in the 'Specialty Tires' business unit as of January 1: Wolfgang Thomale, head of the entire Specialty Tires business unit, is also responsible for the associated Two-Wheel Tires segment. This was previously under the management of Thomas Falke. Falke, will from now on be responsible for the Commercial Specialty Tires segment, which Thomale had led since summer 2020.

​​​​​​​With the internal shift, the business unit continues to follow its chosen growth path in the associated areas of Two-Wheel Tires, Hoosier Racing Tires and, in particular, Commercial Specialty Tires. In doing so, it will benefit from the wealth of experience of the two managers: Falke can look back on seven successful years as head of the Two-Wheel Tires division, during which he was able to consistently build up and expand the business with motorcycle and bicycle tires. As an expert in growth in the specialty tire segment, he is now to expand the business with tires for highly specialized industrial, port, construction and agricultural machinery. Thomale takes his place at the business segment Two-Wheel Tires: Before moving to Specialty Tires, he gained many years of experience in the passenger car and light truck tire business. With his know-how in the B2C business, he will now consistently drive growth at Two-Wheel Tires.

Since January 1, 2021, Thomas Falke is head of Continental Commercial Specialty Tires

Under the umbrella of the 'Specialty Tires' business unit, Continental's complete range of specialty tires has been developed, produced and marketed worldwide since 2020: From tires for material handling, the agricultural, port, and construction sectors to bicycle and motorcycle tires and tires for racing use.