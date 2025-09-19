Continental announces that Sabrina Soussan is expected to join the supervisory board at the end of September 2025 as a shareholder representative. She will be nominated for election at the AGM on April 30, 2026, and is then expected to succeed Wolfgang Reitzle as chair of the board.



The company states that several members are leaving the board following the spin-off of Aumovio, including Stefan E. Buchner, Gunter Dunkel, Christiane Benner, and Matthias Ebenau. The local court is to appoint four new employee representatives: Petra Hartwig, Sabine Kühn, Michael Linnartz, and Nicole Werner.



Reitzle hails a "highly qualified candidate," while Soussan says she is "honored" to join the board. A Franco-German executive, she has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry and recently headed the SUEZ group.