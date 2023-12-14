Sharing knowledge: Continental expands information offer on compliance in transport logistics

The portal myVDO is Continental's main point of contact on these topics. Professional drivers, fleets, workshops, dealers and trainers can register here and log in to get information tailored to their special needs. This includes news, explanatory videos, updates, downloads for software and hardware. Users can also get answers to important questions and find links to the VDO PartnerFinder. The new portal is part of Continental's mission to provide an efficient, low-cost platform for legally compliant driver management and documentation requirements for billing and reporting driving times. Continental is planning to offer myVDO in all European languages. As of late 2023, the portal is available in 13 European markets. More services and information will be added step by step.

"We want myVDO to be more than just a simple customer portal for managing purchases and getting occasional software updates," says Stern. "It includes offerings for people in every area of transport logistics and is always keyed to their individual needs."