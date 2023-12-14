Sharing knowledge: Continental expands information offer on compliance in transport logistics

- The information portal myVDO for drivers, fleets and workshops has now been launched
- Brand ambassador: Professional driver Olli Gleinert will explain second-generation smart tachographs and the EU Mobility Package I
- Continental is strengthening its customers' ties to the VDO brand by offering more information on transport logistics
Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany, December 14, 2023. In recent weeks Continental has launched two new channels for its customers in transport logistics. The main customer portal, myVDO, is a source of information, services and assistance for all interested parties in transport logistics, with a focus on compliance. Continental's services in this area are combined under the VDO brand. In addition, the technology company has recruited Olli Gleinert, an active trucker, as a brand ambassador. Gleinert will explain the new smart tachograph (2nd version), the VDO DTCO 4.1 to fellow drivers and discuss the challenges of the EU Mobility Package I. "The EU's compliance requirements are constantly growing and often not easy to understand," says Ulrich Stern, Head of Marketing and Communications in the Business Area Smart Mobility. "We don't want commercial fleets in Europe to be threatened by unexpected fines and penalties. That's why we're determined to make compliance easier to understand."
The portal myVDO is Continental's main point of contact on these topics. Professional drivers, fleets, workshops, dealers and trainers can register here and log in to get information tailored to their special needs. This includes news, explanatory videos, updates, downloads for software and hardware. Users can also get answers to important questions and find links to the VDO PartnerFinder. The new portal is part of Continental's mission to provide an efficient, low-cost platform for legally compliant driver management and documentation requirements for billing and reporting driving times. Continental is planning to offer myVDO in all European languages. As of late 2023, the portal is available in 13 European markets. More services and information will be added step by step.
"We want myVDO to be more than just a simple customer portal for managing purchases and getting occasional software updates," says Stern. "It includes offerings for people in every area of transport logistics and is always keyed to their individual needs."
The EU Mobility Package I presents a special challenge to drivers. Not only are drivers directly affected by the new regulations, they often find it difficult in their stressful jobs to find the information they need when it comes to compliance. To provide relief, Continental is getting help from a new brand ambassador: Olli Gleinert, an active trucker who has been on Europe's roads for 25 years. In short videos, besides explaining the rules contained in the EU Mobility Package I, Gleinert takes a look behind the scenes in tachograph development and gives practical tips on use of the new VDO DTCO 4.1. "Thanks to his experience as a driver and his friendly manner, Olli Gleinert is able to provide information on compliance in a direct, entertaining manner," says Stern. "I want to help other drivers on the road and talk with them," says Gleinert. For this reason the videos are shown mainly on social media. "The first videos have already received very positive feedback on YouTube, Facebook and other channels. We hope that people will take advantage of our offer to direct their questions about tachographs and the many regulations involved to me. Sometimes it is easier to talk with me instead of going to the boss or contacting an official agency."
