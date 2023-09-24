MUNICH/BONN/KAISERSLAUTERN (dpa-AFX) - Millions of motorists who need new winter tires in the upcoming changeover season do not have to expect further price increases. After tires had become more expensive by around a fifth last year, both the comparison portal Check24 and the Alzura Tyre24 platform, which is aimed at tire dealers, do not currently see any relevant increases in prices compared to last year. However, the BRV industry association expects price adjustments in the service sector of the tire trade: the mounting of tires is therefore likely to become more expensive.

The BRV was cautious about the price trend for tires themselves: on the one hand, there is cost pressure on the industry and tire trade due to high energy and raw material prices, on the other hand, it remains to be seen whether prices will be raised in view of weak sales in the previous year and inventories, it said.

Check24 calculated a price increase of 1.5 percent for September compared to the same period last year. Prices had still been significantly higher in April, but they typically fall in the summer months, as Tobias Lechner of Check24 explained. In September, they are usually at their lowest. Towards the end of the year, he expects prices to rise again.

According to Alzura CEO Michael Saitow, dealer purchase prices for winter tires on his platform actually fell slightly by 1.5 percent. After last year's volatile business with high fluctuations, prices and the market have settled down again.

But by no means all motorists rely on winter tires in winter. "The all-season tire segment continues to grow, and the market shares, which vary greatly from region to region, can be around or above 50 percent, for example in the Berlin area," says BRV Managing Director Technology Michael Schwämmlein. Here, too, the portals have at least not recorded any sharp price increases. Saitow speaks of stable prices for the dealers. No September figures are available from Check24, but in August the portal had determined an increase of four percent for all-season tires./ruc/DP/he