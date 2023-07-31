UltraContact NXT: Continental Starts Volume Production of its Most Sustainable Tire to Date

The special logo "contains recycled materials" on the sidewall of the UltraContact NXT underlines the use of recycled materials in this tire line. The share of recycled material stands at up to five percent. It includes recycled rubber material, which comes from mechanically processed end-of-life tires. In addition, Continental is using recycled steel in the UltraContact NXT. The already presented innovative ContiRe.Tex technology has also been adopted for the UltraContact NXT. It generates high-performance polyester fibers used to reinforce the tire carcass through recycling PET bottles, which otherwise would have ended up in incinerators or landfills. With the ContiRe.Tex technology, Continental has developed a more energy-efficient and eco-friendly alternative that allows it to recycle between nine and fifteen plastic bottles for each tire, depending on the tire size.