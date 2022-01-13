Unstoppable Tires: Agro ContiSeal technology wins Innovation Award

There is no need for a vehicle fitted with ContiSeal lined tires to slow down following a puncture or change the tire immediately. The sticky polymer covers the puncture and prevents loss of pressure. "It seems like such a simple solution to a common problem, but Agro ContiSeal will help many agricultural operators to keep moving until they have time to change the tire," Benjamin Hübner adds. The technology is still in development and not yet available on the market for agricultural tires. Hübner: "We are currently working on bringing this technology into production soon."

Zero or minimum tillage farming is growing in popularity as farmers seek to reduce the impact of heavy machinery on the land. However, the residual stubble, that can be left for more than a year, hardens, and represents a much higher risk to tires. "Agro ContiSeal will offer a way to operate more reliably in stubble fields and will offer confidence to those looking to improve soil health by practicing minimum tillage methods," Hübner concludes.

With ContiSeal for Agricultural tires, Continental transfers its expertise from the Automotive industry to the agricultural sector where the technology is already successful implemented. As part of Continental's strategy program "Vision 2030", Continental is striving to grow in the agricultural tire segment and to expand its agricultural tire business.