Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Continental AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/13 04:00:36 am
94.345 EUR   +0.11%
03:51aCONTINENTAL : UltraContact – durability in rubber
PU
03:51aCONTINENTAL : New UltraContact with Innovative Technology
PU
03:51aCONTINENTAL : The new Continental UltraContact summer tire
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unstoppable Tires: Agro ContiSeal technology wins Innovation Award

01/13/2022 | 03:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Release
January 13, 2022
Unstoppable Tires: Agro ContiSeal technology wins Innovation Award
  • Continental has announced Agro ContiSeal, a new polymer that seals punctures to allow the vehicle to continue operating.
  • The Deutsche Landwirtschafts-Gesellschaft (DLG) has awarded the Agro ContiSeal technology for a silver medal of the prestigious Agritechnica innovation award 2022.
Available documents
select/deselect all
contiseal_innovation_award.jpg
JPG 207.83 KB
contiseal_innovation_award.jpg (small version)
JPG 63.07 KB
Add to cart Download now
Agro ContiSeal can prevent punctures in agricultural tires causing downtime.

Hanover, January 13, 2022: Agro ContiSeal can prevent punctures in agricultural tires causing downtime. The patented polymer that is applied to the inside of the tire immediately seals any puncture caused by foreign objects. The development has won a prestigious Agritechnica innovation award.

Commenting on the product Benjamin Hübner, Product Line Manager Agricultural Tires for Continental Commercial Specialty Tires said: "A puncture can be very costly when it does occur. Agro ContiSeal enables the vehicle to continue working even after a puncture from an object up to 12mm in diameter. This will save those who choose Continental tires with ContiSeal time and money, whilst also offering peace of mind throughout the year. We are very happy that the DLG awarded our technology."

Available documents
select/deselect all
contiseal_application.png
PNG 3.45 MB
contiseal_application.png (small version)
PNG 602.75 KB
Add to cart Download now
The residual stubble, that can be left for more than a year, hardens, and represents a much higher risk to tires.
Available documents
select/deselect all
contiseal.png
PNG 4.79 MB
contiseal.png (small version)
PNG 310.00 KB
Add to cart Download now
Agro ContiSeal, a new polymer that seals punctures to allow the vehicle to continue operating.

There is no need for a vehicle fitted with ContiSeal lined tires to slow down following a puncture or change the tire immediately. The sticky polymer covers the puncture and prevents loss of pressure. "It seems like such a simple solution to a common problem, but Agro ContiSeal will help many agricultural operators to keep moving until they have time to change the tire," Benjamin Hübner adds. The technology is still in development and not yet available on the market for agricultural tires. Hübner: "We are currently working on bringing this technology into production soon."

Zero or minimum tillage farming is growing in popularity as farmers seek to reduce the impact of heavy machinery on the land. However, the residual stubble, that can be left for more than a year, hardens, and represents a much higher risk to tires. "Agro ContiSeal will offer a way to operate more reliably in stubble fields and will offer confidence to those looking to improve soil health by practicing minimum tillage methods," Hübner concludes.

With ContiSeal for Agricultural tires, Continental transfers its expertise from the Automotive industry to the agricultural sector where the technology is already successful implemented. As part of Continental's strategy program "Vision 2030", Continental is striving to grow in the agricultural tire segment and to expand its agricultural tire business.

Available documents
select/deselect all
20220113_continental-contiseal_en.docx
DOCX 970.17 KB
20220113_continental-contiseal_en.pdf
PDF 306.03 KB
contiseal.png
PNG 4.79 MB
contiseal_application.png
PNG 3.45 MB
contiseal_innovation_award.jpg
JPG 207.83 KB
Add to cart Download now

Disclaimer

Continental AG published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONTINENTAL AG
03:51aCONTINENTAL : UltraContact – durability in rubber
PU
03:51aCONTINENTAL : New UltraContact with Innovative Technology
PU
03:51aCONTINENTAL : The new Continental UltraContact summer tire
PU
03:51aUNSTOPPABLE TIRES : Agro ContiSeal technology wins Innovation Award
PU
03:21aCONTINENTAL : Reorganizes Public Affairs Department
PU
01/11Continental Opens New Sales, Competence Center In Japan
MT
01/11CONTINENTAL : Opens Sales and Hose Line Competence Center for Powertrain Technology in Jap..
PU
01/10CONTINENTAL AG : Receives a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01/06CONTINENTAL AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/05REFILE-Europe's auto stocks hit record high as traders bet on strong 2022
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTINENTAL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 33 141 M 37 916 M 37 916 M
Net income 2021 1 083 M 1 239 M 1 239 M
Net Debt 2021 3 345 M 3 827 M 3 827 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 18 849 M 21 531 M 21 565 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 192 495
Free-Float -
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 94,24 €
Average target price 109,50 €
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Executive Board
Katja Dürrfeld Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gilles Mabire Chief Technology Officer
Gunter Dunkel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG1.21%21 531
DENSO CORPORATION4.07%66 250
APTIV PLC-3.18%43 225
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.5.02%26 009
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.1.57%22 533
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD2.95%20 081