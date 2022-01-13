Unstoppable Tires: Agro ContiSeal technology wins Innovation Award

Agro ContiSeal can prevent punctures in agricultural tires causing downtime.
Hanover, January 13, 2022: Agro ContiSeal can prevent punctures in agricultural tires causing downtime. The patented polymer that is applied to the inside of the tire immediately seals any puncture caused by foreign objects. The development has won a prestigious Agritechnica innovation award.
Commenting on the product Benjamin Hübner, Product Line Manager Agricultural Tires for Continental Commercial Specialty Tires said: "A puncture can be very costly when it does occur. Agro ContiSeal enables the vehicle to continue working even after a puncture from an object up to 12mm in diameter. This will save those who choose Continental tires with ContiSeal time and money, whilst also offering peace of mind throughout the year. We are very happy that the DLG awarded our technology."
Agro ContiSeal, a new polymer that seals punctures to allow the vehicle to continue operating.
There is no need for a vehicle fitted with ContiSeal lined tires to slow down following a puncture or change the tire immediately. The sticky polymer covers the puncture and prevents loss of pressure. "It seems like such a simple solution to a common problem, but Agro ContiSeal will help many agricultural operators to keep moving until they have time to change the tire," Benjamin Hübner adds. The technology is still in development and not yet available on the market for agricultural tires. Hübner: "We are currently working on bringing this technology into production soon."
Zero or minimum tillage farming is growing in popularity as farmers seek to reduce the impact of heavy machinery on the land. However, the residual stubble, that can be left for more than a year, hardens, and represents a much higher risk to tires. "Agro ContiSeal will offer a way to operate more reliably in stubble fields and will offer confidence to those looking to improve soil health by practicing minimum tillage methods," Hübner concludes.
With ContiSeal for Agricultural tires, Continental transfers its expertise from the Automotive industry to the agricultural sector where the technology is already successful implemented. As part of Continental's strategy program "Vision 2030", Continental is striving to grow in the agricultural tire segment and to expand its agricultural tire business.
Continental AG published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:50:06 UTC.