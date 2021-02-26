Log in
Continental Energy : Current report of foreign issuer pursuant to Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 Amendments

02/26/2021 | 01:59pm EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of: FEBRUARY 2021.

Commission file number: 0-17863

CONTINENTAL ENERGY CORPORATION

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

1500 - 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4N7, Canada

(Address of registered office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F_XX_ or Form 40-F___.

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ____.

Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted solely to provide an attached annual report to security holders.

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ____.

Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted to furnish a report or other document that the registrant foreign private issuer must furnish and make public under the laws of the jurisdiction in which the registrant is incorporated, domiciled or legally organized (the registrant's 'home country'), or under the rules of the home country exchange on which the registrant's securities are traded, as long as the report or other document is not a press release, is not required to be and has not been distributed to the registrant's security holders, and, if discussing a material event, has already been the subject of a Form 6-K submission or other Commission filing on EDGAR.

This Form-6K filing is made to mirror similar filings made by the Registrant on SEDAR in Canada in accordance with its Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument NI-51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This Form 6-K filing includes the attached exhibits as follows:

99.01 - Financial_Statements

99.02 - Management's Discussion and Analysis

99.03 - Certtifications

99.04 - News Release of Quarterly Results

Exhibits are complete copies of the Company's interim quarterly reports for the second fiscal quarter ended 31 December 2020 of the Company's fiscal year ending 30 June 2021, and related news release, all as filed with Canadian regulators on SEDAR in the Company's home jurisdiction. Those SEDAR filings are incorporated by this reference and made a part of this Form-6K filing.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

CONTINENTAL ENERGY CORPORATION (Registrant)

Date: 26 FEBRUARY 2021

//signed//

_______________________________

By: Richard L. McAdoo

Chairman and CEO

Disclaimer

Continental Energy Corporation published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 18:58:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
