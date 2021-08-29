Log in
    CPPXF   CA2109091074

CONTINENTAL ENERGY CORPORATION

(CPPXF)
Continental Energy : Corporate Presentation 2021 v9.2

08/29/2021 | 02:52am EDT
Corporate Presentation

2021

Update-v9.2

F u e l i n g G r o w t h I n I n d o n e s i a

J a k a r t a

1

Disclaimer

Cautionary Statement Regarding

Forward Looking Information

The following applies to this document, any accompanying documents and any digital, written, and oral presentation relating to the information contained in such documents (collectively, the "Information"). In accessing the Information, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions. The Information is confidential and is the property of Continental Energy Corporation and its affiliate PT Kilang Kaltim Continental (collectively the "Company"). The Information may not be reproduced, redistributed, published or passed on to any other person, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, for any purpose. If you have received Information in error it must be returned immediately to the Company. The Information is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of, or located in, any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. The Information does not constitute a recommendation regarding the offering of the shares of the Company or a participation in the Company's project.

The Information contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company and its KIPI Maloy refinery project. These statements and any other statements that are not historical fact that are included in the Information are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "shall", "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future.

The Information has not been independently verified and will not be updated. The Information, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this document and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the Information, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, and will not publicly release any revisions it may make to the Information that may result from any change in the Company's expectations, any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, or other events or circumstances arising after the date of this document. Market data used in the Information not attributed to a specific source are estimates of the Company and have not been independently verified.

2

Maloy Refinery - Project Overview

PT Kilang Kaltim Continental (KKC)

Is an Indonesia domiciled SPV

operating subsidiary of Continental

Energy Corporation.

KKC is fully licensed by

Indonesian Authorities to:

An example of a 10,000 barrels per day capacity

modular refinery central distillation unit.

Build, own, and operate (BOO) a modular oil refinery up to 24,000 bbl per day in Maloy Special Economic Zone.

BOO integrated biofuels production plant and marine-truck- tank terminals for feedstock, fuels, and refined products storage.

Refine, distribute, and sell fuels and refined petroleum products into local markets.

3

Maloy Refinery - Quick Look Estimates

PHASE 1

Production: 12,000 bbl/day

Capex: $80 + $45 = 125,000,000 USD

Basic Refinery Configuration CDU & CRU + HDS

Integrated Crude & Refined Products Tank Farms

TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX COST

Integrated Biodiesel Production Plant

Ph-1 Equipment Purchase/Delivery

$80,000,000 USD

Integrated Marine & Truck Loading Terminal

Site Prep & Construction

$45,000,000 USD

First Production: 2023

Total Project Investment

$125,000,000 USD

PHASE 2 Expansion - At Election of Partners

Production: 12,000 bbl/day

Capex: add approx. US$ 60,000,000

Upgrade to 24,000 BPD

Double Integrated Plant/Facility Capacity

Add Naphtha reformers & blending unit to make

RON 92 Gasoline

4

Value & Investment Proposition

Private Equity

Funds and PE Groups may invest directly in the Maloy Refinery as equity and/or debt.

An example of a 10,000 barrels per day capacity

modular refinery central distillation unit.

Strategic Partners

Market

Leverage

Industry Partners may invest, JV, and/or secure E&C, O&M, feedstock, and/or refined product offtake contracts.

Accredited Investors may invest in Private Placements of CEC's publicly traded securities.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Continental Energy Corporation published this content on 29 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2021 06:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
