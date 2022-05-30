Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Continental Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3703   TW0003703005

CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3703)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-26
29.80 TWD   +0.85%
10:19aCONTINENTAL : Announcement on behalf of the Parent Company, Maoshi Corporation, for Cash Dividend Distribution Approved by the Board of Directors
PU
05/26CONTINENTAL : On behalf of subsidiary, HDEC-CTCI(Linhai) Corporation, to announce lifting of non-competition restrictions for managerial officers
PU
05/26CONTINENTAL : On behalf of subsidiary, HDEC-CTCI(Linhai) Corporation, to announce the change of accounting officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Continental : Announcement on behalf of the Parent Company, Maoshi Corporation, for Cash Dividend Distribution Approved by the Board of Directors

05/30/2022 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 16:27:21
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the Parent Company,
Maoshi Corporation, for Cash Dividend Distribution
Approved by the Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/05/30
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash Dividend of NTD1,010,927,697 (approximately NTD92.57 per share)
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Continental Holdings Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
10:19aCONTINENTAL : Announcement on behalf of the Parent Company, Maoshi Corporation, for Cash D..
PU
05/26CONTINENTAL : On behalf of subsidiary, HDEC-CTCI(Linhai) Corporation, to announce lifting ..
PU
05/26CONTINENTAL : On behalf of subsidiary, HDEC-CTCI(Linhai) Corporation, to announce the chan..
PU
05/26CONTINENTAL : On behalf of subsidiary, Blue Whale Water Technologies Corporation, to annou..
PU
05/26CONTINENTAL : On behalf of subsidiary, Blue Whale Water Technologies Corporation, to annou..
PU
05/05Continental Holdings Mulls Stake Sale in Four Properties
MT
05/03Continental Holdings Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
04/20CONTINENTAL : CHC to hold the First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference
PU
04/20CONTINENTAL : On behalf of subsidiary, CDC Commercial Development Corporation, to announce..
PU
04/20CONTINENTAL : On behalf of subsidiary, CDC Commercial Development Corporation, to announce..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 30 197 M 1 031 M 1 031 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 655 M 842 M 842 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Continental Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 29,80 TWD
Average target price 32,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 7,38%
Managers and Directors
Fang Hsin Chang General Manager
Tsung Kun Lin Head-Finance & Spokesman
Nita Ing Chairman
Teh Jung Kao Independent Director
Chien Hsin Chuang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION18.49%837
VINCI-0.19%55 783
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED12.80%35 309
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-15.55%28 989
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED19.52%24 180
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED5.90%20 098