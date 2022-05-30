Continental : Announcement on behalf of the Parent Company, Maoshi Corporation, for Cash Dividend Distribution Approved by the Board of Directors
05/30/2022 | 10:19am EDT
Provided by: CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORP.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/05/30
Time of announcement
16:27:21
Subject
Announcement on behalf of the Parent Company,
Maoshi Corporation, for Cash Dividend Distribution
Approved by the Board of Directors
Date of events
2022/05/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/05/30
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash Dividend of NTD1,010,927,697 (approximately NTD92.57 per share)
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Continental Holdings Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:18:05 UTC.