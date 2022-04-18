Continental : On behalf of subsidiary, Blue Whale Water Technologies Corporation, to announce the convening of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting(new meeting agenda)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/18 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/19 3.Shareholders meeting location: Conference Room, 2F., No.89, Section 6, Zhongshan North Road, Taipei City. 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (1)The distribution of 2021 employees' compensations 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (1)To approve the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements (including supervisors' audit report) (2)To approve the 2021 earnings distribution 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (1)Amendment to "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets" (additional matters) 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: (1)Election of the Company's 3rd board of directors and supervisors. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: (1)To approve the lifting of non-competition restrictions for 3rd board of directors 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 10.Book closure starting date:2022/04/20 11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/19 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None