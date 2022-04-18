Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Continental Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3703   TW0003703005

CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3703)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-14
27.00 TWD   -0.55%
04:04aCONTINENTAL : On behalf of subsidiary, Blue Whale Water Technologies Corporation, to announce the convening of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting(new meeting agenda)
PU
04:04aCONTINENTAL : On behalf of subsidiary, HDEC-CTCI(Linhai) Corporation, to announce the convening of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting(new meeting agenda)
PU
04/08CONTINENTAL : CHC to attend 11th Taiwan CEO Week co-hosted by TWSE and QIC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Continental : On behalf of subsidiary, Blue Whale Water Technologies Corporation, to announce the convening of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting(new meeting agenda)

04/18/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/18 Time of announcement 15:53:18
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary, Blue Whale Water
Technologies Corporation, to announce the convening
of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting(new meeting agenda)
Date of events 2022/04/18 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/18
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/19
3.Shareholders meeting location:
Conference Room, 2F., No.89, Section 6, Zhongshan North Road, Taipei City.
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1)The distribution of 2021 employees' compensations
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1)To approve the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
(including supervisors' audit report)
(2)To approve the 2021 earnings distribution
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1)Amendment to "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets"
(additional matters)
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
(1)Election of the Company's 3rd board of directors and supervisors.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
(1)To approve the lifting of non-competition restrictions for 3rd board
of directors
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/04/20
11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/19
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Continental Holdings Corporation published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 08:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
