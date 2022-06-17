Log in
    3703   TW0003703005

CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3703)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-15
28.85 TWD   -0.17%
Continental : On behalf of subsidiary, Continental Development Corporation, to announce the acquisition of a land for real estate development

06/17/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/17 Time of announcement 15:21:19
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary, Continental
Development Corporation, to announce the acquisition of
a land for real estate development
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
50% of three plots of land in No.1154-1,No.1154-5 and No.1175,
Xinya Section, Banqiao District, New Taipei City.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/17
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
The land area is approximately 2,174 square meters,
equivalent to 657.64 ping.
Continental Development Corporation acquired 50% of the land.
Total transaction price: NT$690,516,750.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Natural person, not a related party.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Terms of delivery or payment: As specified in the contract.
Restrictive covenants in the contract: None
Other important terms and conditions: None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner of deciding on this transaction: Price negotiation.
The reference basis for the decision on price: Refer to market
conditions and valuation reports of real estate appraisers.
Decision-making unit: Sole director.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
(1)Elite Real Estate Appraisers Joint Firm:
NT$1,350,625,762 (100% of the value of the land).
(2)Honda Appraisers Joint Firm:
NT$1,348,151,750 (100% of the value of the land).
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
(1)Elite Real Estate Appraisers Joint Firm: Chen, Yu-Lin
(2)Honda Appraisers Joint Firm: Chen, Yi-Jen
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
(1)Chen, Yu-Lin: (91)TCG_NO.000031
(2)Chen, Yi-Jen: (104)TCG_NO.000216
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:No
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Real estate development.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:No
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Continental Holdings Corporation published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
