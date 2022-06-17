Continental : On behalf of subsidiary, Continental Development Corporation, to announce the signing of a cooperative development contract
06/17/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Provided by: CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORP.
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
15:21:35
Subject
On behalf of subsidiary, Continental
Development Corporation, to announce the signing of a
cooperative development contract
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract: Joint construction and allocation of housing units.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/17
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
Natural person, not a related party.
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
Continental Development Corporation acquire 50% of the real estate asset
from the non-related party natural person, and then enter into a
cooperative development contract.
Continental Development Corporation is responsible for the planning, design
and construction of the project. Under the condition of joint construction,
58.36% of the right of the real estate and parking spaces will be allocated
to the company.
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:
(1)Elite Real Estate Appraisers Joint Firm:
Reasonable percentage to developer is 59.53%.
(2)Honda Appraisers Joint Firm:
Reasonable percentage to developer is 59.82%.
6.Name of the real property appraiser:
(1)Elite Real Estate Appraisers Joint Firm: Chen, Yu-Lin
(2)Honda Appraisers Joint Firm: Chen, Yi-Jen
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:
(1)Chen, Yu-Lin: (91)TCG_NO.000031
(2)Chen, Yi-Jen: (104)TCG_NO.000216
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:
Real estate development.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Continental Holdings Corporation published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:32:07 UTC.