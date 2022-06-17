Log in
    3703   TW0003703005

CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3703)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-15
28.85 TWD   -0.17%
03:33aCONTINENTAL : On behalf of subsidiary, Continental Development Corporation, to announce the acquisition of a land for real estate development
PU
06/14CONTINENTAL : To announce the ex-dividend record date for cash dividends
PU
06/14Continental Holdings Corporation Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 29, 2022
CI
Continental : On behalf of subsidiary, Continental Development Corporation, to announce the signing of a cooperative development contract

06/17/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/17 Time of announcement 15:21:35
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary, Continental
Development Corporation, to announce the signing of a
cooperative development contract
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract: Joint construction and allocation of housing units.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/17
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
Natural person, not a related party.
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
Continental Development Corporation acquire 50% of the real estate asset
from the non-related party natural person, and then enter into a
cooperative development contract.
Continental Development Corporation is responsible for the planning, design
and construction of the project. Under the condition of joint construction,
58.36% of the right of the real estate and parking spaces will be allocated
to the company.
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:
(1)Elite Real Estate Appraisers Joint Firm:
Reasonable percentage to developer is 59.53%.
(2)Honda Appraisers Joint Firm:
Reasonable percentage to developer is 59.82%.
6.Name of the real property appraiser:
(1)Elite Real Estate Appraisers Joint Firm: Chen, Yu-Lin
(2)Honda Appraisers Joint Firm: Chen, Yi-Jen
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:
(1)Chen, Yu-Lin: (91)TCG_NO.000031
(2)Chen, Yi-Jen: (104)TCG_NO.000216
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:
Real estate development.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Continental Holdings Corporation published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
