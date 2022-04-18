Continental : On behalf of subsidiary, HDEC-CTCI(Linhai) Corporation, to announce the convening of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting(new meeting agenda)
04/18/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Provided by: CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORP.
Date of announcement
2022/04/18
Time of announcement
15:53:06
Subject
On behalf of subsidiary, HDEC-CTCI(Linhai)
Corporation, to announce the convening of
2022 Shareholders' Meeting(new meeting agenda)
Date of events
2022/04/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/18
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/19
3.Shareholders meeting location:
Conference Room, 2F., No.89, Section 6, Zhongshan North Road, Taipei City.
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1)The distribution of 2021 employees' compensations
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1)To approve the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
(including supervisors' audit report)
(2)To approve the 2021 earnings distribution
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1)Amendment to "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets"
(additional matters)
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/04/20
11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/19
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
