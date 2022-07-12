Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Continental Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3703   TW0003703005

CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3703)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
26.70 TWD   +2.50%
CONTINENTAL : On behalf of subsidiary, HDEC-CTCI(Linhai) Corporation, to announce the ex-dividend record date for cash dividends
PU
06/28CONTINENTAL : On behalf of subsidiary, Continental Development Corporation,to announce the ex-dividend record date for cash dividends
PU
06/17CONTINENTAL : On behalf of subsidiary, Continental Development Corporation, to announce the signing of a cooperative development contract
PU
Continental : On behalf of subsidiary, HDEC-CTCI(Linhai) Corporation, to announce the ex-dividend record date for cash dividends

07/12/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/12 Time of announcement 15:57:18
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary, HDEC-CTCI(Linhai)
Corporation, to announce the ex-dividend
record date for cash dividends
Date of events 2022/07/12 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/12
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$83,159,566
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/13
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/14
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/18
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/18
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend will be paid on 2022/07/20.

Disclaimer

Continental Holdings Corporation published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
