Continental : On behalf of subsidiary, HDEC-CTCI(Linhai) Corporation, to announce the ex-dividend record date for cash dividends
07/12/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/12
Time of announcement
15:57:18
Subject
On behalf of subsidiary, HDEC-CTCI(Linhai)
Corporation, to announce the ex-dividend
record date for cash dividends
Date of events
2022/07/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/12
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$83,159,566
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/13
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/14
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/18
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/18
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend will be paid on 2022/07/20.
Continental Holdings Corporation published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:13:02 UTC.