Continental : To announce the ex-dividend record date for cash dividends

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/14 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend NT$1,383,002,846 (NT$1.68/per share) 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/30 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/03 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/04 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/08 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/08 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Cash dividend will be paid on 2022/07/29. (2)As the last date before book closure (7/3) is a holiday, shareholders are requested to complete stock transfer procedures by the last business day (7/1).