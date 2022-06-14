Continental : To announce the ex-dividend record date for cash dividends
06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Provided by: CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORP.
Date of announcement
2022/06/14
Time of announcement
15:00:50
Subject
To announce the ex-dividend record date for cash dividends
Date of events
2022/06/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/14
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend NT$1,383,002,846 (NT$1.68/per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/30
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/03
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/04
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/08
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/08
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Cash dividend will be paid on 2022/07/29.
(2)As the last date before book closure (7/3) is a holiday,
shareholders are requested to complete stock transfer procedures by
the last business day (7/1).
