    3703   TW0003703005

CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3703)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-12
29.10 TWD   -1.02%
03:13aCONTINENTAL : To announce the ex-dividend record date for cash dividends
PU
06/09CONTINENTAL : To announce the Company's important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting
PU
06/06CONTINENTAL : On behalf of subsidiary, HDEC Corporation, to announce the ex-rights record date for stock dividends
PU
Continental : To announce the ex-dividend record date for cash dividends

06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/14 Time of announcement 15:00:50
Subject 
 To announce the ex-dividend record date for cash dividends
Date of events 2022/06/14 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/14
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend NT$1,383,002,846 (NT$1.68/per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/30
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/03
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/04
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/08
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/08
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Cash dividend will be paid on 2022/07/29.
(2)As the last date before book closure (7/3) is a holiday,
shareholders are requested to complete stock transfer procedures by
the last business day (7/1).

Disclaimer

Continental Holdings Corporation published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
