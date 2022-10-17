Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Continental Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLR   US2120151012

CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC.

(CLR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:38 2022-10-17 am EDT
73.99 USD   +8.45%
09:58aThinking about trading options or stock in Continental Resources, Tesla, Coinbase Global, Bank of America, or Alibaba?
PR
09:23aSector Update: Energy Stocks Rally Premarket Monday
MT
08:28aClr Stock Alert : Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Continental Resources, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CLR SPECIAL ALERT: Julie & Holleman Investigates Potential Legal Claims Related to Take-Private Acquisition of Continental Resources, Inc.

10/17/2022 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman is investigating the proposed acquisition of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) by Harold G. Hamm, the company's founder, chairman, and controlling shareholder. Pursuant to the deal agreement, Continental shareholders will receive $74.28 per share following a tender offer that is expected to occur this year.

To learn more about the investigation, click here. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Continental is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. and has been a leader in America's energy renaissance. It is the largest leaseholder and produced in several of the nation's most productive oil and gas fields. According to SEC filings, Mr. Hamm and his family own 83% of Continental's outstanding stock. Continental has even admitted that Mr. Hamm and his family controls the company, including the election of directors, the outcome of various transactions, and other corporate activities.

Julie & Holleman is investigating potential legal claims available to Continental's minority shareholders regarding the proposed acquisition, including claims relating to potential conflicts resulting from the fact that Mr. Hamm and his family control the company they now want to buy. Julie & Holleman is also concerned about the adequacy of the $9.60 per share acquisition price, as one analyst recently established a price target of $100 per share, more than 33% greater than the price agreed to by Continental's board of directors.

If you would like more information about Julie & Holleman's investigation, or about the acquisition in general, please contact W. Scott Holleman by email at scott@julieholleman.com or by telephone at (929) 415-1020. You may also visit the firm's website by clicking here. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation. For more information about the firm, please visit https://www.julieholleman.com/. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman LLP
W. Scott Holleman, Esq.
157 East 86th Street
4th Floor
New York, NY 10028
(929) 415-1020
www.julieholleman.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clr-special-alert-julie--holleman-investigates-potential-legal-claims-related-to-take-private-acquisition-of-continental-resources-inc-301650895.html

SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC.
09:58aThinking about trading options or stock in Continental Resources, Tesla, Coinbase Globa..
PR
09:23aSector Update: Energy Stocks Rally Premarket Monday
MT
08:28aClr Stock Alert : Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Continental Resour..
BU
07:49aShale producer Continental agrees to founder Harold Hamm's go-private offer
RE
07:11aContinental Resources to Merge With Omega Acquisition
MT
06:58aContinental Resources, Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19Continental Resources, Inc.(NYSE:CLR) added to FTSE All..
CI
09/15JPMorgan Adjusts Continental Resources Price Target to $78 From $79, Maintains Neutral ..
MT
08/31Continental Resources, Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/30Barclays Lowers Continental Resources' Price Target to $70 From $73, Maintains Underwei..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC.
More recommendations