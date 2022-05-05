Continental Resources : UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION 10-Q

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

________________________________________

FORM 10-Q

________________________________________

(Mark One)

☒ QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022 or

☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from

to

Commission File Number: 001-32886 ____________________________________

CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

____________________________________

Oklahoma

73-0767549

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

20 N. Broadway, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(405) 234-9000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.01 par value CLR New York Stock Exchange ____________________________________

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes

x No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes x No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer x Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). 362,969,105 shares of our $0.01 par value common stock were outstanding on April 25, 2022.

Yes ☐

No x

Table of Contents

PART I. Financial Information

Item 1.

Financial Statements 1

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 1

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 2

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Equity 3

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 4

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 5

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 20

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 30

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures 31

PART II. Other Information

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings 32

Item 1A.

Risk Factors 32

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 33

Item 3.

Defaults Upon Senior Securities 33

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures 33

Item 5.

Other Information 33

Item 6.

Exhibits 34

Signature 35

When we refer to "us," "we," "our," "Company," or "Continental" we are describing Continental Resources, Inc. and our subsidiaries.

Glossary of Crude Oil and Natural Gas Terms

The terms defined in this section may be used throughout this report:

"Bbl" One stock tank barrel, of 42 U.S. gallons liquid volume, used herein in reference to crude oil, condensate or natural gas liquids.

"Boe" Barrels of crude oil equivalent, with six thousand cubic feet of natural gas being equivalent to one barrel of crude oil based on the average equivalent energy content of the two commodities.

"Btu" British thermal unit, which represents the amount of energy needed to heat one pound of water by one degree Fahrenheit and can be used to describe the energy content of fuels.

"completion" The process of treating a drilled well followed by the installation of permanent equipment for the production of crude oil and/or natural gas.

"developed acreage" The number of acres allocated or assignable to productive wells or wells capable of production.

"development well" A well drilled within the proved area of a crude oil or natural gas reservoir to the depth of a stratigraphic horizon known to be productive.

"dry hole" Exploratory or development well that does not produce crude oil and/or natural gas in economically producible quantities.

"exploratory well" A well drilled to find crude oil or natural gas in an unproved area, to find a new reservoir in an existing field previously found to be productive of crude oil or natural gas in another reservoir, or to extend a known reservoir beyond the proved area.

"field" An area consisting of a single reservoir or multiple reservoirs all grouped on, or related to, the same individual geological structural feature or stratigraphic condition. The field name refers to the surface area, although it may refer to both the surface and the underground productive formations.

"formation" A layer of rock which has distinct characteristics that differs from nearby rock.

"gross acres" or "gross wells" Refers to the total acres or wells in which a working interest is owned.

"MBbl" One thousand barrels of crude oil, condensate or natural gas liquids.

"MBoe" One thousand Boe.

"Mcf" One thousand cubic feet of natural gas.

"MMBoe" One million Boe.

"MMBtu" One million British thermal units.

"MMcf" One million cubic feet of natural gas.

"net acres" or "net wells" Refers to the sum of the fractional working interests owned in gross acres or gross wells.

"Net crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids sales" Represents total crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids sales less total transportation expenses. Net crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids sales presented herein are non-GAAP measures. See Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a discussion and calculation of this measure.

"Net sales price" Represents the average net wellhead sales price received by the Company for its sales after deducting transportation expenses. Net sales price is calculated by taking revenues less transportation expenses divided by sales volumes for a period. Net sales prices presented herein are non-GAAP measures. See Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a discussion and calculation of this measure.

"NGL" or "NGLs" Refers to natural gas liquids, which are hydrocarbon products that are separated during natural gas processing and include ethane, propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline.

i

"NYMEX" The New York Mercantile Exchange.

"play" A portion of the exploration and production cycle following the identification by geologists and geophysicists of areas with potential crude oil and natural gas reserves.

"proved reserves" The quantities of crude oil and natural gas, which, by analysis of geoscience and engineering data, can be estimated with reasonable certainty to be economically producible from a given date forward, from known reservoirs and under existing economic conditions, operating methods, and government regulations prior to the time at which contracts providing the right to operate expire, unless evidence indicates renewal is reasonably certain.

"reservoir" A porous and permeable underground formation containing a natural accumulation of producible crude oil and/or natural gas that is confined by impermeable rock or water barriers and is separate from other reservoirs.

"royalty interest" Refers to the ownership of a percentage of the resources or revenues produced from a crude oil or natural gas property. A royalty interest owner does not bear exploration, development, or operating expenses associated with drilling and producing a crude oil or natural gas property.

"SCOOP" Refers to the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province, a term used to describe properties located in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma in which we operate. Our SCOOP acreage extends across portions of Garvin, Grady, Stephens, Carter, McClain and Love counties of Oklahoma and has the potential to contain hydrocarbons from a variety of conventional and unconventional reservoirs overlying and underlying the Woodford formation.

"STACK" Refers to Sooner Trend Anadarko Canadian Kingfisher, a term used to describe a resource play located in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma characterized by stacked geologic formations with major targets in the Meramec, Osage and Woodford formations.

"undeveloped acreage" Lease acreage on which wells have not been drilled or completed to a point that would permit the production of commercial quantities of crude oil and/or natural gas.

"unit" The joining of all or substantially all interests in a reservoir or field, rather than a single tract, to provide for development and operation without regard to separate property interests. Also, the area covered by a unitization agreement.

"working interest" The right granted to the lessee of a property to explore for and to produce and own crude oil, natural gas, or other minerals. The working interest owners bear the exploration, development, and operating costs on either a cash, penalty, or carried basis.

ii

Cautionary Statement for the Purpose of the "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This report and information incorporated by reference in this report include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, forecasts or expectations regarding the Company's business and statements or information concerning the Company's future operations, performance, financial condition, production and reserves, schedules, plans, timing of development, rates of return, budgets, costs, business strategy, objectives, and cash flows, included in this report are forward-looking statements. The words "could," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "budget," "target," "plan," "continue," "potential," "guidance," "strategy" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about:

• our strategy;

• our business and financial plans;

• our future operations;

• our proved reserves and related development plans;

• technology;

• future commodity prices and differentials;

• the timing and amount of future production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas and flaring activities;

• the amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures;

• estimated revenues, expenses and results of operations;

• drilling and completing of wells;

• shutting in of production and the resumption of production activities;

• competition;

• marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids;

• transportation of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to markets;

• property exploitation, property acquisitions and dispositions, strategic investments, or joint development opportunities;

• costs of exploiting and developing our properties and conducting other operations, including any impacts from inflation;

• our financial position, dividend payments, bond repurchases, debt reduction plans, share repurchases, or income tax payments;

• the impact of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic on economic conditions, the demand for crude oil, the Company's operations and the operations of its customers, suppliers, and service providers;

• geopolitical events and conditions in, or affecting other, crude oil-producing and natural gas-producing nations;

• credit markets;

• our liquidity and access to capital;

• the impact of governmental policies, laws and regulations, as well as regulatory and legal proceedings involving us and of scheduled or potential regulatory or legal changes;

• our future operating and financial results;

• our future commodity or other hedging arrangements; and

• the ability and willingness of current or potential lenders, hedging contract counterparties, customers, and working interest owners to fulfill their obligations to us or to enter into transactions with us in the future on terms that are acceptable to us.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions about future events and currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Although the Company believes these assumptions and expectations are reasonable, they are inherently subject to numerous business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that such expectations will be correct or achieved or that the assumptions are accurate or will not change over time. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the operations, performance and results of the business and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risk factors and other cautionary statements described under Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors and elsewhere in this report, if any, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, registration statements we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other announcements we make from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which such statement is made. Additionally, new factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this report or our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Except as expressly stated above or otherwise required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this report, or otherwise.

iii