    GLO   GB00BF448H58

CONTOURGLOBAL PLC

(GLO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:00 2022-12-20 am EST
251.00 GBX   -.--%
Contourglobal : Cretaceous - Conditional Redemption Announcement
PU
2022ContourGlobal Delists in London Following Takeover by KKR
MT
2022KKR Closes GBP1.8 Billion Takeover of Power Producer ContourGlobal
MT
ContourGlobal : Cretaceous - Conditional Redemption Announcement

01/17/2023 | 10:40am EST
16 January 2023

CONTOURGLOBAL LIMITED

CONTOURGLOBAL POWER HOLDINGS S.A. ANNOUNCES CONDITIONAL REDEMPTION

OF ITS €400 MILLION 4.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

ContourGlobal Limited's subsidiary, ContourGlobal Power Holdings S.A. ("Issuer") today announced that it has given notice of its intention to redeem in full (the "Redemption") €400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.125% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Notes") (Regulation S Notes: Common Code 185954307, ISIN XS1859543073, Rule 144A Notes: Common Code 185954323, ISIN XS1859543230), at the applicable redemption price pursuant to the Indenture dated 26 July 2018 (the "Indenture"), plus accrued and unpaid interest. The Redemption will be conditional upon the Issuer being in receipt of sufficient funds to redeem the Notes (the "Condition").

The Redemption may be revoked if the Condition is not satisfied. The applicable redemption price will be payable on 15 February 2023 if the Condition is satisfied.

The paying agent for the Notes is Citibank N.A., London Branch.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, sell, issue or subscribe securities.

-ends-

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. None of ContourGlobal Limited or the Issuer undertake any obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward- looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, including, without limitation, changes in the business of ContourGlobal Limited or the Issuer, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Enquiries:

Attention: Laurent Hullo

Email: laurent.hullo@contourglobal.com

Disclaimer

ContourGlobal plc published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 15:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
