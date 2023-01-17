ContourGlobal : Cretaceous - Conditional Redemption Announcement

16 January 2023

CONTOURGLOBAL LIMITED

CONTOURGLOBAL POWER HOLDINGS S.A. ANNOUNCES CONDITIONAL REDEMPTION

OF ITS €400 MILLION 4.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

ContourGlobal Limited's subsidiary, ContourGlobal Power Holdings S.A. ("Issuer") today announced that it has given notice of its intention to redeem in full (the "Redemption") €400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.125% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Notes") (Regulation S Notes: Common Code 185954307, ISIN XS1859543073, Rule 144A Notes: Common Code 185954323, ISIN XS1859543230), at the applicable redemption price pursuant to the Indenture dated 26 July 2018 (the "Indenture"), plus accrued and unpaid interest. The Redemption will be conditional upon the Issuer being in receipt of sufficient funds to redeem the Notes (the "Condition").

The Redemption may be revoked if the Condition is not satisfied. The applicable redemption price will be payable on 15 February 2023 if the Condition is satisfied.

The paying agent for the Notes is Citibank N.A., London Branch.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, sell, issue or subscribe securities.

