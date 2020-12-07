Log in
ContourGlobal plc    GLO   GB00BF448H58

CONTOURGLOBAL PLC

(GLO)
ContourGlobal : to enter U.S. gas-fired power market as part of $837 million deal

12/07/2020 | 10:31am EST
(Reuters) - British power generator ContourGlobal said on Monday it was buying a portfolio of gas-fired power plants, including one each in Texas and New Mexico, in a deal valued at $837 million, marking its entry into the lucrative U.S. market.

ContourGlobal said it was buying the assets, which include a power plant in Trinidad and Tobago with a combined capacity of 1,502 MW, from Western Generation Partners on a debt and cash free-basis. (https://refini.tv/3qLasx4)

The addition of the power stations, including the largest independent power asset in Trinidad and Tobago, offers development and expansion potential including battery storage and hybrid technology, ContourGlobal said.

Coal had been the primary fuel for U.S. power plants for much of the last century, but its use has been declining since peaking in 2007. Gas overtook coal as the leading fuel for U.S. power plants in 2016, according to federal data, and has held that title ever since.

The deal is expected to add $92 million to ContourGlobal's adjusted core profit in the first year after completion of the transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 428 M - -
Net income 2020 90,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 238 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
Yield 2020 6,06%
Capitalization 1 773 M 1 778 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,51x
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 490
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart CONTOURGLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
ContourGlobal plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTOURGLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,90 $
Last Close Price 2,68 $
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Courtney Brandt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Allen Huff Chairman
Karl Schnadt Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Schellinger Group Chief Financial Officer, EVP & Director
Alan Raymond Gillespie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTOURGLOBAL PLC-4.86%1 778
NTPC LTD-17.22%13 219
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.63%9 952
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-15.65%6 758
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.-31.54%5 246
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-26.51%4 990
