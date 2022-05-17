Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  ContourGlobal plc
  News
  Summary
CONTOURGLOBAL PLC

05/17 03:05:55 am EDT
257.00 GBX   +34.13%
05/13ContourGlobal's Q1 Net Profit Slips; Revenue Jumps 53%
MT
05/13Earnings Flash (GLO.L) CONTOURGLOBAL Posts Q1 Revenue $652M
MT
05/13ContourGlobal Approves a Quarterly Dividend for the Three Months Ended 31 March 2022, Payable on 10 June 2022
CI
KKR to buy UK-based ContourGlobal for $2.2 billion

05/17/2022 | 02:40am EDT
(Reuters) - KKR & Co has agreed to buy London-listed power generation firm ContourGlobal for 1.75 billion pounds ($2.16 billion), as the U.S. private-equity firm seeks to expand its power and infrastructure portfolio.

KKR will pay 263.6 pence for each share of ContourGlobal share, a 36% premium to the company's closing share price on Monday.

($1 = 0.8089 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTOURGLOBAL PLC 0.73% 191.6 Delayed Quote.1.04%
KKR & CO. INC. -1.22% 50.94 Delayed Quote.-31.62%
05/13ContourGlobal's Q1 Net Profit Slips; Revenue Jumps 53%
MT
05/13Earnings Flash (GLO.L) CONTOURGLOBAL Posts Q1 Revenue $652M
MT
05/13ContourGlobal Approves a Quarterly Dividend for the Three Months Ended 31 March 2022, P..
CI
05/04Fitch Maintains Power Generation Group ContourGlobal's Rating, Stable Outlook on Stable..
MT
04/11CONTOURGLOBAL : 2021 Annual Report ContourGlobal plc
PU
04/11CONTOURGLOBAL : Annual General Meeting 2022 Proxy Form
PU
04/11CONTOURGLOBAL : Annual General Meeting 2022 Voting Instructions Card
PU
04/11CONTOURGLOBAL : Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of ContourGlobal plc
PU
03/18FTSE 100 Finishes Friday Slightly Up in Muted Finish to Week of Recovery
DJ
03/18CONTOURGLOBAL : Full Year 2021 Preliminary Results Presentation
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 835 M - -
Net income 2022 112 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 8,26%
Capitalization 1 553 M 1 553 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
EV / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 518
Free-Float 25,0%
