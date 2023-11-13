ContraFect Corporation(OTCPK:CFRX) dropped from S&P TMI Index

ContraFect Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its lead DLA product candidate, exebacase (CF-301), is used for the treatment of methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA) bloodstream infections (bacteremia), including right-sided endocarditis, when used in addition to standard-of-care (SOC) anti-staphylococcal antibiotics in adult patients. Its CF-301 is being studied in an ongoing Phase Ib/II study in patients with chronic prosthetic joint infections (PJIs) of the knee due to S. aureus or coagulase-negative Staphylococci. Its other product candidate, CF-370, is designed to target a range of gram-negative bacteria, including P. aeruginosa, K. pneumoniae, and A. baumanni, and has demonstrated potent in vivo activity against these pathogens.