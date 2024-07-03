Volaris Announces Second Quarter 2024

Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Mexico City, Mexico, July 2, 2024 - Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, will release its second quarter 2024 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22, 2024. The management team will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 9:00 a.m. Mexico City Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

The release will be available on the Company's website at http://ir.volaris.com.

Presenters for the Company

Mr. Enrique Beltranena Mr. Jaime Pous Mr. Holger Blankenstein President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Airline Executive Vice President

Conference Call Details