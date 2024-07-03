Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación B de C : Volaris Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
July 02, 2024 at 06:45 pm EDT
Volaris Announces Second Quarter 2024
Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
Mexico City, Mexico, July 2, 2024 - Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, will release its second quarter 2024 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22, 2024. The management team will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 9:00 a.m. Mexico City Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.
The release will be available on the Company's website at http://ir.volaris.com.
Presenters for the Company
Mr. Enrique Beltranena
Mr. Jaime Pous
Mr. Holger Blankenstein
President & Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Airline Executive Vice President
Conference Call Details
Date:
Time:
Webcast link:
Dial-in & Live Q&A link:
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
9:00 a.m. Mexico City / 11:00 a.m. New York (USA) (ET)
Volaris Webcast(View the live webcast)
Volaris Dial-in and Live Q&A
Click on the call link and complete the online registration form.
Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call, as well as an email confirmation with the details.
Select a method for joining the call:
Dial-In:A dial-in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone.
Call Me: Enter your phone number and click "Call Me" for an immediate callback from the system.
Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to the time set for the conference call.
A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website.
In accordance with fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, Volaris will begin its quiet period after the market closes on July 15, 2024, and will end immediately after the earnings call on July 23, 2024.
Investor Relations Contact
Ricardo Martínez / ir@volaris.com
Media Contact
Israel Álvarez / ialvarez@gcya.net
About Volaris
*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or "the Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 203 and its fleet from 4 to 136 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 29 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for fifteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the airline passenger transportation sector. The Company operates as an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC). Its activities are divided into two geographical regions: Mexico (national operations), as well as the Unites States and Central America (international operations). The Company offers direct, point-to-point flights. The Company serves through secondary, lower cost airports and provides a single class of service. Its fleet includes a number of Airbus aircrafts, such as A319, A320 and A321. The Company operates through Comercializadora Volaris SA de CV, Servicios Corporativos Volaris SA de CV and Servicios Operativos Terrestres Volaris SA de CV, among others.