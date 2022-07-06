Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLAR A   MX01VO000009

CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(VOLAR A)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
20.19 MXN   -2.18%
PRESS RELEASE DATED JULY 6, 2022 TITLED &LDQUO;VOLARIS REPORTS JUNE 2022 TRAFFIC RESULTS : 11% YoY demand growth with an 84% Load Factor."
Barclays Adjusts Volaris' Price Target to $16 From $27, Reiterates Overweight Rating
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN B DE C : Volaris Announces 2Q 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación B de C : June 2022 Traffic (PDF 132 KB)

07/06/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
Volaris Reports June 2022 Traffic Results:

11% YoY demand growth with an 84% Load Factor

Mexico City, Mexico, July 6, 2022 - Volaris (the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra- low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its June 2022 preliminary traffic results.

In June 2022, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased 17.2% compared to June 2021, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased 10.9% compared to the same period; the result was a load factor of 84.4% (-4.7 pp YoY). Volaris transported 2.4 million passengers during the month, a 10.4% increase compared to June 2021. Passenger demand (RPMs) in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased 9.9% and 13.5%, respectively, compared to June 2021. Year-to-date, Volaris' demand (measured in RPMs) increased 34.5% YoY, with a load factor expansion of 1.1 pp, to 84.0%.

Commenting on June 2022 traffic figures, Volaris' President and CEO Enrique Beltranena said: "Volaris

remains disciplined about adding capacity to match passenger demand. During the quarter, the Company passed on a portion of higher jet prices through fare increases or, in certain cases, reallocated flights to more profitable routes. We will continue to be nimble and responsive to market conditions in the coming months."

Jun 2022

Jun 2021

Variance

YTD Jun

YTD Jun

Variance

RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)

2022

2021

Domestic

1,626

1,480

9.9%

9,951

7,680

29.6%

International

722

636

13.5%

3,884

2,604

49.1%

Total

2,347

2,116

10.9%

13,834

10,284

34.5%

ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)

Domestic

1,873

1,635

14.6%

11,466

9,050

26.7%

International

908

739

22.9%

5,005

3,357

49.1%

Total

2,781

2,373

17.2%

16,472

12,408

32.8%

Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)

Domestic

86.8%

90.5%

(3.7) pp

86.8%

84.9%

1.9 pp

International

79.5%

86.1%

(6.6) pp

77.6%

77.6%

0.0 pp

Total

84.4%

89.1%

(4.7) pp

84.0%

82.9%

1.1 pp

Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)

Domestic

1,861

1,676

11.1%

11,535

8,590

34.3%

International

494

458

7.8%

2,738

1,884

45.3%

Total

2,354

2,134

10.4%

14,272

10,474

36.3%

Economic Jet Fuel Price

(USD per gallon, preliminary)

Average

4.60

2.22

107.2%

3.80

2.04

86.3%

The information included in this report has not been audited, and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra- low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 205, and its fleet from 4 to 113 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 45 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, and Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.volaris.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Félix Martínez / Naara Cortés Gallardo / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact

Gabriela Fernández / gabriela.fernandez@volaris.com

Disclaimer

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 21:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
