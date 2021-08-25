Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación B de C : Mexican airline Volaris gets OK to operate in El Salvador

MEXICO CITY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mexican low-cost airline
Volaris said on Wednesday that El Salvador's civil
aviation authority has granted its local subsidiary
authorization to operate in the Central American country.
Its new business unit Vuela El Salvador, or Volaris El
Salvador, was given permission for regular and non-regular
international public air transport services for passengers,
cargo and mail, and will begin operations in September.
"Volaris seeks to expand the offer of its ultra-low-cost
model in Central America by offering low base rates and
point-to-point services in the region," the carrier said in a
statement.
The airline's chief executive Enrique Beltranena told
Reuters in July that Volaris plans to expand to Central and
South America in the coming months, as it acquires new planes
and creates a subsidiary to serve the region.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Gregorio)