    VOLAR A   MX01VO000009

CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(VOLAR A)
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación B de C : Mexican airline Volaris gets OK to operate in El Salvador

08/25/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mexican low-cost airline Volaris said on Wednesday that El Salvador's civil aviation authority has granted its local subsidiary authorization to operate in the Central American country.

Its new business unit Vuela El Salvador, or Volaris El Salvador, was given permission for regular and non-regular international public air transport services for passengers, cargo and mail, and will begin operations in September.

"Volaris seeks to expand the offer of its ultra-low-cost model in Central America by offering low base rates and point-to-point services in the region," the carrier said in a statement.

The airline's chief executive Enrique Beltranena told Reuters in July that Volaris plans to expand to Central and South America in the coming months, as it acquires new planes and creates a subsidiary to serve the region. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 41 479 M 2 048 M 2 048 M
Net income 2021 2 623 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2021 45 197 M 2 231 M 2 231 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,26x
Yield 2021 4,48%
Capitalization 44 960 M 2 216 M 2 220 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 5 576
Free-Float 88,0%
Managers and Directors
Enrique Javier Beltranena Mejicano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jaime E. Pous Chief Financial Officer
Brian H. Franke Chairman
José Luis Suárez Durán Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Alejandro Alba Molina Compliance Director & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.55.67%2 216
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.9.01%30 061
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.25.75%12 839
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD26.65%4 230
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-1.35%3 308
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-8.22%1 775