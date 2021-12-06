Log in
    VOLAR A   MX01VO000009

CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(VOLAR A)
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación B de C : November 2021 Traffic

12/06/2021 | 11:42am EST
Volaris Reports November 2021 Traffic Results:

26% demand growth versus 2019 with an 89% Load Factor

Mexico City, Mexico, December 6th, 2021 - Volaris (the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America reports its November 2021 preliminary traffic results.

In November 2021, passenger demand (RPMs) in the domestic Mexican and international markets for Volaris increased 30.4% and 14.2%, respectively, as compared to November 2019. The Company capitalized on the strong market demand to add capacity (ASMs), both domestically (+29.9%) and internationally (+18.0%), while maintaining a high load factor (88.5%). In November 2021, Volaris transported 2.4 million passengers, 27% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.

Commenting on November traffic figures, Volaris' President and CEO Enrique Beltranena said: "We continue to deploy the appropriate levels of capacity to match the solid demand in our core leisure and VFR markets, performing with consistency."

Nov 2021

Nov 2020

Nov 2019

YTD Nov

YTD Nov

YTD Nov

RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)

Variation

Variation

2021

2020 Var.

2019 Var.

Domestic

1,681

38.3%

30.4%

15,675

62.9%

15.8%

International

598

52.3%

14.2%

5,650

76.0%

1.9%

Total

2,279

41.7%

25.7%

21,325

66.2%

11.7%

ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)

Domestic

1,836

26.9%

29.9%

18,082

52.0%

17.4%

International

738

34.1%

18.0%

7,129

72.5%

3.5%

Total

2,574

28.8%

26.2%

25,211

57.3%

13.1%

Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)

Domestic

91.6%

7.6 pp

0.4 pp

86.7%

5.8 pp

(1.2) pp

International

81.0%

9.7 pp

(2.7) pp

79.2%

1.6 pp

(1.3) pp

Total

88.5%

8.0 pp

(0.4) pp

84.6%

4.5 pp

(1.0) pp

Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)

Domestic

1,975

44.0%

29.5%

17,742

65.0%

10.1%

International

434

62.2%

17.0%

4,074

87.2%

4.8%

Total

2,409

47.0%

27.1%

21,817

68.7%

9.1%

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors, and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra- low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 183 and its fleet from 4 to 100 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 480 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States, Central and South America with one of the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

Investor Relations Contact

María Elena Rodríguez / Félix Martínez / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact

Gabriela Fernández / gabriela.fernandez@volaris.com

Disclaimer

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 16:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
