Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLAR A   MX01VO000009

CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(VOLAR A)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación B de C : Press release dated September 7, 2021 (Form 6-K)

09/07/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Volaris Reports August 2021 Traffic Results:

23% capacity growth versus 2019 and 85% Load Factor

Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021 - Volaris (the 'Company') (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, reports its August 2021 preliminary traffic results.

In August 2021, demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets for Volaris increased 29.4% and 13.9%, respectively, as compared to August 2019. The Company capitalized on opportunities to add capacity, both domestically (+28.5%) and internationally (+10.5%), while maintaining a high load factor (84.8%). In August 2021, Volaris transported 2.3 million passengers, 22% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.

The Company reaffirms its guidance for the quarter, including capacity growth of 20-22% versus the third quarter of 2019.

August 2021 August 2020 Variation August 2019 Variation YTD August 2021 YTD August 2020 Var. YTD August 2019 Var.
RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic 1,622 72.1% 29.4% 10,926 72.5% 11.8%
International 616 117.2% 13.9% 3,910 76.8% (4.2%)
Total 2,238 82.5% 24.8% 14,836 73.6% 7.1%
ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic 1,871 46.2% 28.5% 12,734 62.0% 14.2%
International 768 87.5% 10.5% 4,897 78.2% (3.0%)
Total 2,639 56.2% 22.7% 17,631 66.2% 8.8%
Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)
Domestic 86.7% 13.1 pp 0.6 pp 85.8% 5.2 pp (1.8) pp
International 80.3% 11.1 pp 2.4 pp 79.8% (0.7) pp (1.1) pp
Total 84.8% 12.3 pp 1.4 pp 84.1% 3.6 pp (1.4) pp
Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)
Domestic 1,832 78.7% 22.7% 12,244 72.8% 5.3%
International 440 136.0% 17.6% 2,820 87.3% (1.3%)
Total 2,273 87.6% 21.7% 15,063 75.4% 4.0%

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ('Volaris' or the 'Company') is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 180 and its fleet from four to 94 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 470 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States with one of the youngest fleets in The Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico and in selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

Investor Relations Contact

María Elena Rodríguez / Félix Martínez / Investor Relations / ir@volaris.com / +52 55 5261 6444

Media Contact

Gabriela Fernández / gabriela.fernandez@volaris.com / +52 55 3104 5264

Disclaimer

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 13:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.
09:12aCONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIAC : Press release dated September 7, 2021 (Fo..
PU
08/31CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIAC : Credit Suisse Starts Volaris at Neutral w..
MT
08/26CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIAC : Volaris Unit Gets Regulatory Permit as Na..
MT
08/26CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIAC : Volaris announces the obtention of the au..
PU
08/25CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIAC : Mexican airline Volaris gets OK to operat..
RE
08/25Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Obtention o..
CI
08/09CDB Aviation and Volaris Agree to Sale and Leaseback of Four New A320neo Airc..
CI
08/04CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIAC : Volaris Reports Increase in July Traffic ..
MT
08/03CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIAC : Press release dated August 3, 2021 (Form ..
PU
08/03Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Traffic Res..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 41 292 M 2 071 M 2 071 M
Net income 2021 2 623 M 132 M 132 M
Net Debt 2021 42 228 M 2 118 M 2 118 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,62x
Yield 2021 4,03%
Capitalization 49 950 M 2 513 M 2 505 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 5 576
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 42,84 MXN
Average target price 50,95 MXN
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrique Javier Beltranena Mejicano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jaime E. Pous Chief Financial Officer
Brian H. Franke Chairman
José Luis Suárez Durán Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Alejandro Alba Molina Compliance Director & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.72.95%2 513
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.4.83%28 908
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.22.83%12 541
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD40.72%4 858
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY1.46%3 403
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-20.95%1 569