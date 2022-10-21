Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación B de C : Volaris 3Q 2022 Conference Call Time Update

Volaris 3Q 2022 Conference Call Time Update

Mexico City, Mexico, October 21st, 2022 - Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, will host its conference call on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, 8:00 a.m. Central Time (09:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the quarter's results. As investors and analysts' request, given time conflict with another airline's conference call that is scheduled to occur at our original time. Volaris will report its third quarter 2022 earnings release as originally scheduled, after the market closes on Monday, October 24th, 2022.

The release will be available on the Company's website at http://ir.volaris.com.

Presenters for the Company:

Mr. Enrique Beltranena, Mr. Jaime Pous Mr. Holger Blankenstein President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Airline Executive Vice President

Conference Call Details Date: Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 Time: 8:00 am Mexico City (CT) / 9:00 am New York (USA) (ET) United States dial in: +1-844-204-8586 Mexico dial in: +52-55-8880-8040 International dial in: +1-412-317-6346 Participant Code: Volaris Replay access Code: 6123897 URL for Webcast: Volaris Webcast

Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast in the Company's Investor Relations website.

In accordance with fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, Volaris began its quiet period on October 7th, 2022, and will end immediately after the earnings call on October 25th, 2022.