Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación B de C : Volaris 3Q 2022 Conference Call Time Update
10/21/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
Mexico City, Mexico, October 21st, 2022 - Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, will host its conference call on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, 8:00 a.m. Central Time (09:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the quarter's results. As investors and analysts' request, given time conflict with another airline's conference call that is scheduled to occur at our original time. Volaris will report its third quarter 2022 earnings release as originally scheduled, after the market closes on Monday, October 24th, 2022.
