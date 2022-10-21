Advanced search
    VOLAR A   MX01VO000009

CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(VOLAR A)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
15.73 MXN   -1.26%
04:40pControladora Vuela Compañía De Aviación B De C : Volaris 3Q 2022 Conference Call Time Update
PU
10/11Boeing sees LatAm air travel taking off as regulations ease, incomes rise
RE
10/05Volaris Announces 3Q 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
AQ
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación B de C : Volaris 3Q 2022 Conference Call Time Update

10/21/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
Volaris 3Q 2022 Conference Call Time Update

Mexico City, Mexico, October 21st, 2022 - Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, will host its conference call on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, 8:00 a.m. Central Time (09:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the quarter's results. As investors and analysts' request, given time conflict with another airline's conference call that is scheduled to occur at our original time. Volaris will report its third quarter 2022 earnings release as originally scheduled, after the market closes on Monday, October 24th, 2022.

The release will be available on the Company's website at http://ir.volaris.com.

Presenters for the Company:

Mr. Enrique Beltranena,

Mr. Jaime Pous

Mr. Holger Blankenstein

President & Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Airline Executive Vice President

Conference Call Details

Date:

Tuesday, October 25th, 2022

Time:

8:00 am Mexico City (CT) / 9:00 am New York (USA) (ET)

United States dial in:

+1-844-204-8586

Mexico dial in:

+52-55-8880-8040

International dial in:

+1-412-317-6346

Participant Code:

Volaris

Replay access Code:

6123897

URL for Webcast:

Volaris Webcast

Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast in the Company's Investor Relations website.

In accordance with fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, Volaris began its quiet period on October 7th, 2022, and will end immediately after the earnings call on October 25th, 2022.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ricardo Martínez / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact:

Gabriela Fernández / gabriela.fernandez@volaris.com

About Volaris:

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 196 and its fleet from 4 to 113 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central and South America with one of the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

Disclaimer

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 20:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
