  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLAR A   MX01VO000009

CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(VOLAR A)
News 
Summary

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación B de C : Volaris Announces Changes to its Audit and Corporate Governance Committees - Form 6-K

04/24/2023 | 06:07am EDT
Volaris Announces Changes to its Audit and Corporate Governance Committees

Mexico City, Mexico, April 21, 2023 - Volaris (the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra low cost airline, operating in Mexico, United States, Central and South America, announced that the shareholders that participated in the Company's extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on April 21, 2023, approved, an amendment (the "Amendment") to the Company's bylaws to restructure the two committees of the Company's board of directors. Pursuant to the Amendment, the audit and corporate governance committee was split into two committees: (i) the audit committee and (ii) the corporate governance committee.

Additionally, the compensation and nominations committee ceased to exist and its functions will be carried out by the corporate governance committee.

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 202 and its fleet from 4 to 120 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 550 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for fourteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.volaris.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Ricardo Martínez / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact

Gabriela Fernández / gabriela.fernandez@volaris.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 10:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 55 697 M 3 094 M 3 094 M
Net income 2022 -824 M -45,8 M -45,8 M
Net Debt 2022 45 689 M 2 538 M 2 538 M
P/E ratio 2022 -50,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 649 M 1 369 M 1 369 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 7 187
Free-Float 88,0%
Managers and Directors
Enrique Javier Beltranena Mejicano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jaime E. Pous Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Brian H. Franke Chairman
José Luis Suárez Durán Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Alejandro Alba Molina Compliance Director & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.61%1 369
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-4.51%19 126
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.5.35%8 748
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD12.11%5 813
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-7.50%2 076
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-22.92%1 970
