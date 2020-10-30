Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación B de C : Volaris announces the appointment of the Internal Audit Director, Corporate Controller and Compliance Director, and IT and Corporate Transformation Director

Mexico City, Mexico. October 30, 2020 - Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, announces the following appointments to its executive team effective as of November 1, 2020.

Alejandro Alba Molina, former Internal Audit Director, has been promoted and appointed as Corporate Controller and Compliance Director, replacing Carlos Alberto González López, who will be promoted to assume the position of IT and Corporate Transformation Director. For additional information on Mr. Alba's and Mr. González's education and prior experience, please refer to page 84 of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on April 28, 2020.

Jimmy Zadigue has been appointed as Internal Audit Director, replacing Mr. Alba, reporting directly to the Audit and Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Zadigue previously occupied this position from May 2011 to February 2019. For additional information on Mr. Zadigue's education and prior experience, please refer to page 84 of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC on April 26, 2018.

With these appointments, the Company reiterates its commitment to strengthen its corporate governance and internal audit functions.

