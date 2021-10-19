Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Mexico
  Mexican Stock Exchange
  Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.
  News
  Summary
    VOLAR A   MX01VO000009

CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(VOLAR A)
Summary 
Summary

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación B de C : Volaris in El Salvador set to accept bitcoin

10/19/2021 | 03:26pm EDT
Passenger talks to an airline employee of the Mexican low-cost air carrier Volaris at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - Low-cost airline Volaris will accept bitcoin in El Salvador, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said Tuesday.

"This allows us to increase the offering of flights for Salvadorans, in addition to being the first airline in the world to accept bitcoin and of course Chivo wallet," Bukele said in comments at a Volaris event shared on Twitter by the official account for the president's office.

Some other carriers, including Mexico's TAR Airlines in 2015, have previously announced they would accept bitcoin.

Chivo is the bitcoin digital wallet launched last month by El Salvador's government as part of its adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the U.S. dollar.

Volaris, based in Mexico, said on its website that it was working to give clients in El Salvador the option to pay with the digital currency for services at the airport.

El Salvador's civil aviation authority in August granted Volaris' local subsidiary authorization https://www.reuters.com/article/mexico-volaris-el-salvador-idUSL1N2PW2KT to operate in El Salvador.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria and Noe Torres, writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 41 622 M 2 056 M 2 056 M
Net income 2021 2 623 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2021 42 701 M 2 109 M 2 109 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,48x
Yield 2021 4,27%
Capitalization 47 129 M 2 326 M 2 328 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 5 576
Free-Float 88,0%
Managers and Directors
Enrique Javier Beltranena Mejicano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jaime E. Pous Chief Financial Officer
Brian H. Franke Chairman
José Luis Suárez Durán Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Alejandro Alba Molina Compliance Director & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.63.18%2 316
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.6.78%29 446
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.25.81%12 846
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD52.86%5 300
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-0.50%3 348
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-13.28%1 729