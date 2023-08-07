from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but tourism in Mexico was still returning to pre- pandemic levels. Further, our fuel costs rose sharply as global fuel prices increased over 68% compared to 2021. Finally, all Mexican airlines continued to be impacted by the downgrade of the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) safety rating from Category 1 to Category 2 applied by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to the Mexican Aeronautical Authority (AFAC). Yet even under the Category 2 limitations, in 2022, Volaris grew U.S. capacity by 15% vs. 2021 and operated an average of 92 daily flights to the U.S. Overall, our ability to navigate these challenges was thanks to our commitment to our resilient and flexible ultra-low-cost business model. Our success is anchored in our efforts to pursue evermore sustainable business operations by effectively managing our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities.

Safety Above All Since I first earned my pilot's license when I was 18, I have lived aviation safety. My feeling is the same today as back then: safety is the most critical priority for any airline, and Volaris must never stop seeking to improve our approach to safety. In 2022, we maintained our International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification, which is one of the pillars of our safety program. In addition, in 2022, Volaris was once again recognized as one of the 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world by AirlineRatings.com and was the only Latin American airline to appear on this list. Embracing the Challenge of Climate Change The challenge of global climate change remains a top ESG topic that the airline industry must address. Recognizing this, in 2021, we set a target to reduce our carbon emissions. We used a third-party to evaluate and confirm that our goal is ambitious and impactful for both our organization and the environment and used it as a base for the issuance of a sustainability-linked bond. To further tie our financial obligations to specific environmental goals, in 2022, we closed a sustainability-linked pre- delivery aircraft financing facility. This transaction was awarded the Best Aircraft Trade Finance Deal Award 2022 by the Global Trade Review (GTR). Continuing to invest in a fleet of highly efficient aircraft is the backbone of our approach to meeting our emissions targets, and we added 16 new NEO

aircraft to our fleet in 2022. With these additions, 54% of our fleet was equipped with the ultra- efficient NEO engine, and 86% of our aircrafts are fitted with fuel-saving sharklets. Despite this progress, global supply chain challenges have created delays in aircraft delivery, preventing us from receiving new NEO aircraft as initially planned. This and other factors impacted our ability to meet our short-term emissions targets, particularly the downgrade of the IASA Program rating for Mexico from Category 1 to Category 2, which has not allowed us to incorporate our new NEO aircraft on long routes to the U.S. In the meantime, while we work closely with aircraft and engine manufacturers to overcome delivery delays, we continue to capitalize on emission reduction opportunities, including exploring investments in other new technologies, route optimization, and other fuel-saving measures such as weight reduction initiatives. We are particularly excited about future opportunities such as sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs). In 2022, we sought partnerships with Airbus to promote the development of SAFs and therefore the ability to access them at fair prices when they come to the market. We recognize that SAFs are still in their early days, as the price is significantly higher than conventional jet fuel. Still, we feel it is an integral part of a range of technological solutions for the aviation industry to meet carbon reduction goals.