Just getting
started...
2022 Integrated Annual Report
In a year of constant challenges... new windows open for those who act with flexibility, resilience, and commitment.
At Volaris we look at things from different perspectives and generate opportunities in the face of every challenge.
In 2022, we emerged stronger, solidifying our market leadership in Mexico, and setting new goals to continue flying high, because for Volaris...
this is just the beginning.
2
Table of
01
Contents
We are Volaris
Our Mission and Pillars
13
Our Ultra-Low-Cost Business Model
14
Our Corporate Sustainability Strategy
19
Our ESG Goals
22
A Message from
03
4
Our CEO
Our Corporate
Corporate Governance Structure
34
Governance
Compensation
58
Addressing Risks and Opportunities
60
2022 Highlights
8
Ethics and Compliance
64
Supply Chain Management
About This Report
9
05
06
Our Ambassadors Workforce Composition
Talent Attraction and Retention
Our Climate
02
Our Commitment to Sustainable Development
04
Our Customers
Our Goals
Value Creation Model
24
Stakeholder Engagement
26
UN Sustainable Development Goals
28
ESG Materiality Assessment
30
Awards and Recognitions
32
Operational Efficiency
74
Commercial Benefits
75
Digital Customer Experience
77
Aviation Security and Safety
80
Cybersecurity and Data Protection
86
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
92
Freedom of Association and
114
Change Strategy
Employee Compensation and
Collective Bargaining
95
Benefits
Health and Occupational Safety
Performance Evaluations
Community Engagement
Training and Professional
Development
07
08
Reporting
Our Economic
Full Year 2022
Appendix
Standards
Performance
Highlights
GRI Index
211
Retained
Consolidated
146
SASB Index
Economic Value
Financial
& Operating Data
Statements
KPIs
Environmental Management
131
Waste Management
ESG Materiality
219
Abbreviations
221
Notes About This
225
Assessment
Index
Report
Methodology
External
Contact
226
223
Assurance
Information
Statements
3
- Message from Our CEO
GRI 2-22
To Our Stakeholders:
On behalf of our entire Volaris Family, I am delighted to present our 2022 Integrated Annual Report. I am proud that 2022 was another successful growth year for the Company. In 2022, we transported over 31 million passengers, our best, across 197 routes. In addition, we drove our total operating revenue to a new high of more than U.S. $2.8 billion, a 29% increase vs. our former record in 2021. This growth was due to the carefully managed expansion of our network along with first-time flyers and loyal passengers that we helped unite with friends and families
across our markets safely, quickly, and affordably on each flight. As a result, in 2022, we solidified our position as the domestic market leader in Mexico by passengers flown and our status as one of the largest Latin American foreign operators in the U.S.
While these results were outstanding, what is most gratifying to me is how Volaris continues to empower individuals and communities through access to affordable travel. I have been honored to serve as CEO since the Company was founded in 2006, and from the beginning, our mission has not changed: With the best
people and at a low cost, we enable more
people to travel well. I am confident that our solid performance in 2022 and future years is directly linked to our team's relentless focus on delivering the vision of widespread, accessible, and sustainable air travel.
By offering more people safe and ultra- low-cost air travel, we help them connect, build, and grow - changing themselves and their communities.
From families planning to visit after a long absence or small businesses seeking to expand into a new market, our strategy continues to lead more bus passengers to travel by air. We are here to ensure that air travel access is not in the way of our passengers' aspirations. Volaris was founded
to change and facilitate air transportation, which drives our team to succeed daily.
Our commitment to our mission remains as strong as ever, but 2022 was challenging. Our year was more remarkable because we could grow and manage costs in a tough economic, regulatory, and political climate. Travel continued to rebound
4
from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but tourism in Mexico was still returning to pre- pandemic levels. Further, our fuel costs rose sharply as global fuel prices increased over 68% compared to 2021. Finally, all Mexican airlines continued to be impacted by the downgrade of the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) safety rating from Category 1 to Category 2 applied by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to the Mexican Aeronautical Authority (AFAC). Yet even under the Category 2 limitations, in 2022, Volaris grew U.S. capacity by 15% vs. 2021 and operated an average of 92 daily flights to the U.S.
Overall, our ability to navigate these challenges was thanks to our commitment to our resilient and flexible ultra-low-cost business model.
Our success is anchored in our efforts to pursue evermore sustainable business operations by effectively managing our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities.
Safety Above All
Since I first earned my pilot's license when I was 18, I have lived aviation safety. My feeling is the same today as back then: safety is the most critical priority for any airline, and Volaris must never stop seeking to improve our approach to safety. In 2022, we maintained our International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification, which is one of the pillars of our safety program. In addition, in 2022, Volaris was once again recognized as one of the 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world by AirlineRatings.com and was the only Latin American airline to appear on this list.
Embracing the Challenge of Climate Change
The challenge of global climate change remains a top ESG topic that the airline industry must address. Recognizing this, in 2021, we set a target to reduce our carbon emissions. We used a third-party to evaluate and confirm that our goal is ambitious and impactful for both our organization and the environment and used it as a base for the issuance of a sustainability-linked bond. To further tie our financial obligations to specific environmental goals, in 2022, we closed a sustainability-linked pre- delivery aircraft financing facility. This transaction was awarded the Best Aircraft Trade Finance Deal Award 2022 by the Global Trade Review (GTR). Continuing to invest in a fleet of highly efficient aircraft is the backbone of our approach to meeting our emissions targets, and we added 16 new NEO
aircraft to our fleet in 2022. With these additions, 54% of our fleet was equipped with the ultra- efficient NEO engine, and 86% of our aircrafts are fitted with fuel-saving sharklets.
Despite this progress, global supply chain challenges have created delays in aircraft delivery, preventing us from receiving new NEO aircraft as initially planned. This and other factors impacted our ability to meet our short-term emissions targets, particularly the downgrade of the IASA Program rating for Mexico from Category 1 to Category 2, which has not allowed us to incorporate our new NEO aircraft on long routes to the U.S. In the meantime, while we work closely with aircraft and engine manufacturers to overcome delivery delays, we continue to capitalize on emission reduction opportunities, including exploring investments in other new technologies, route optimization, and other fuel-saving measures such as weight reduction initiatives.
We are particularly excited about future opportunities such as sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs). In 2022, we sought partnerships with Airbus to promote the development of SAFs and therefore the ability to access them at fair prices when they come to the market. We recognize that SAFs are still in their early days, as the price is significantly higher than conventional jet fuel. Still, we feel it is an integral part of a range of technological solutions for the aviation industry to meet carbon reduction goals.
54%
of our fleet was equipped with the ultra-efficient NEO engine, and 86% of our aircrafts are fitted with fuel-saving sharklets.
5
Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.
